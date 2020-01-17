The doorbell-camera company Ring has partnered with more than 400 police forces across the U.S., including Tulsa and Broken Arrow, allowing the agencies to more easily access homeowners’ surveillance video.
The partnerships let police automatically request the video recorded by homeowners’ cameras within a specific time and area, helping officers see footage from the company’s millions of Internet-connected cameras installed nationwide, the company says.
Sgt. Shane Tuell, a spokesman for the Tulsa Police Department, emphasized that the partnership with Ring does not allow investigators to see ongoing or live-feeds from the cameras but only video that has been specifically requested from and approved by system owners.
Tuell described the free partnership, which began in July 2019, as “invaluable,” saying investigators now have somewhere to start in crimes that used to boast little or no leads.
“Technology is making it a lot harder for bad guys to operate with anonymity,” he said.
Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said his detectives specifically look for the doorbell cameras when canvassing an area after a crime, adding that the technology has been “very beneficial” to them.
The Broken Arrow Police Department announced a partnership with Ring in January 2019, and Officer Chris Walker said it has helped detectives solve “a ton” of car and house burglary cases.
“It solves so many crimes,” Walker said, adding that he appreciates the ability to gain access to videos quickly.
Tuell said Tulsa residents tend to be forthcoming with video evidence but that the partnership expedites the process.
