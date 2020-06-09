...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WESTERLY WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH...GUSTING UP TO 45 MPH WITH
ISOLATED GUSTS 50 TO 55 MPH IN OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa is pictured in 2016. A new program through the nonprofit is hoping to help renters facing eviction because of COVID-19. Tulsa World file
Worried that one of the worst eviction rates in the country will jump even higher in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown, charitable donors are offering to pay overdue rents for more than 500 Tulsa families, officials announced Tuesday.
Restore Hope Ministries will use an open-ended grant to pay rents for tenants who received eviction notices while the courts were closed for COVID-19. But landlords will have to agree to a mediation process while not re-filing an eviction for at least the next three months, officials said.
Depending on how many tenants and landlords accept the offer, the money could reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, the organization’s executive director.
“Tenants in Tulsa County have been experiencing an eviction crisis for years,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, the organization’s executive director, “and COVID-19 has added to that crisis.”
Landlords filed 14,315 residential evictions in the county last year, a similar to pace to 2018, when a national study found that Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the United States. Filings slowed down between mid-March and June 1, while the eviction docket was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, but the court was receiving more than 1,000 cases per month before the shutdown began, according to data collected by the University of Tulsa.
Landlords may bring a huge backlog of eviction filing now that the docket has resumed, Jaynes said. But the new funding will help them as much as the tenants, he said.
“There are some amazing landlords in our community and some wonderful tenants,” Jaynes said. “We know that it’s hard work to be a good landlord and hard work to be a good tenant.”
It’s a purely “temporary solution,” but the effort to encourage mediation might offer a model for cutting Tulsa’s eviction rate in the long-term, said Stacy Schusterman, chairwoman of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, which is funding the effort along with the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund, administered by the Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way.
“We look forward to seeing meaningful changes to the county’s eviction docket,” Schusterman said, “as we begin a process of building better landlord-tenant relations through mediation and other cooperative efforts.”
The Early Settlement Mediation Program, sponsored by Tulsa County and the Oklahoma Supreme Court, has a 75% success rate, said Becky Gligo, housing policy director for the city.
“If these funds can offer an incentive to find new ways to work out landlord/tenant concerns,” Gligo said, “both parties and our community will ultimately benefit.”
Meanwhile, the University of Tulsa’s Terry West Civil Legal Clinic is calling for sweeping reforms in the county’s eviction court.
Law students monitored the docket for roughly two months before the COVID-19 shutdown began, and they observed several “barriers to justice for tenants,” according a report that the school issued this week.
Tenants “face a legal system weighted against them,” the report said, noting that landlords almost always have attorneys while tenants almost never do. Out of 1,395 eviction cases in January, only two tenants prevailed in court, the study said.
The problem begins with the sheer number of cases overwhelming the court’s resources, said Roni Amit, the professor who oversaw the project.
“Demand on the eviction docket makes it impossible to meet the competing pressures of fairness and efficiency,” Amit said.
For more information on the Tulsa Tenants and Landlords Rent Relief Program, call 211 or go to help.restorehope.org.
Tulsa Community Foundation is taking donations for the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund at tulsacf.org. Checks payable to Tulsa Community Foundation (memo: Tulsa Area COVID-19) may be mailed to 7030 S. Yale Ave. Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136.
