On his way to work one morning at a factory north of Tulsa, Vickinson Rachu crashed his car, leaving him without transportation for a while. And without a car to get to work, he soon lost his job.
The loss of income would have been bad enough with seven children to support. But Rachu’s youngest, 1-year-old Norvian, was born with Down syndrome and was hospitalized twice this year with heart and thyroid conditions.
“I cannot pay for everything,” says Rachu, who now works for a meat-packing plant in Owasso. “Rent. Car. Electricity. Medicine. Clothes for the children. It’s all too much, and I have fallen behind.”
SoonerCare recently began helping with the family’s medical bills. But as an insulin-dependent diabetic, Rachu has sometimes gone without his own medication so he can afford to buy groceries and the baby’s medicine.
A hospital nurse referred Rachu’s family to the Salvation Army for help with catching up on overdue bills. But the children still can’t expect much, if anything, for Christmas, Rachu says.
“My children are very understanding,” he says. “They tell me it’s OK. ‘We know you’re doing the best you can.’ Food, clothes, medicine have to come first.”
Rachu came from Micronesia more than a decade ago to work at a mushroom farm near Miami, Oklahoma, which has attracted many immigrants from the south Pacific island nation. After meeting his wife and starting a family, he moved to Tulsa in 2011 to look for better jobs.
His north Tulsa living room is decorated with plaques, certificates and other academic awards brought home from school by his 12-year-old daughter, Rachu’s oldest child. And his 7-year-old son is so enthusiastic about school that he wakes up extra early every morning to be the first in class.
“I’m very proud,” Rachu says. “I tell them, ‘Keep going. Keep going. Work hard, and some day you will see how it pays off.’ ”
His wife stays home full time to care for the baby and three other preschool children, a job that’s much harder than working at a meat-packing plant, Rahcu says.
“She works very hard,” he says, “and my heart is full of love for her.”