TERESITA — The little spring-fed creek that runs between Pam Kingfisher’s home and the winding, rural blacktop road that is her artery to civilization has become a source of worry, especially when it rains.
“It makes me nervous now,” she said of Tuesday’s rainfall as she stood in the drizzle and looked from that road over the crystal-clear water of Double Spring Creek.
She spoke of the creek’s erosion, its new habit of rising to cut her off from the road after a small rainfall, and how a neighbor’s gravel operation abandoned seven years ago fits into that picture.
New owners recently purchased the operation and asked to transfer the old mining permit to resume gravel excavation for a concrete business. Kingfisher filed a formal protest, and the debate became the subject of an Oklahoma Department of Mines hearing in December, with the miners and others concerned about the region’s clear-water streams speaking out. It was the beginning of what may be a long process.
Of concern is erosion of the green riparian zones along the creek and what increased sedimentation might mean for the future of Spring Creek, a state-designated High Quality Water stream — and one often labeled the state’s most pristine — less than one-half mile downstream from the mine site.
Whether Double Spring Creek should be included in the protected streams designation likely will be addressed by the hearing officer, according to Department of Mines General Counsel Jonathan Allen.
A changed waterway
Kingfisher lives on a Cherokee tribal allotment that has been in her family more than 100 years. She has family in the old Teresita cemetery who walked the Trail of Tears. She has driven across the stream bed to reach her home near the Teresita township since she moved there, lived in a tent and built a home in 1975.
“It was just a dirt road out here back then,” she said.
The creek was different, too. It always had a few swimming holes and visible springs, but the water mostly flowed under the gravel for all but a few weeks in the spring or fall rainy seasons.
The past 15 months or so, the wettest period on record for northeast Oklahoma, it has flowed nonstop. Kingfisher has been stranded on her property several times the past year because of holes created by the current or simply because the creek was too deep.
With rain falling Tuesday and with a flight out of state planned later in the week, she said she would go to a Tulsa hotel.
“I don’t mind getting stranded here,” she said of the scenic property. “But I don’t like to waste a plane ticket, either.”
Erosion of Double Spring Creek has increased like many of northeast Oklahoma’s clear water streams. Wide gravel bars have appeared, roots of trees are exposed along its undercut banks, and the creek runs higher and faster after less rainfall than in recent decades.
“All it takes now is 2 or 3 inches of rain and it really flows,” Kingfisher said. “I’ve got video of it roaring through here. Whole trees just floating down.”
Just around the bend downstream, the county road crosses a low bridge where fresh asphalt and piles of gravel and driftwood stand as evidence of how floods plugged the gaps under the bridge and washed out the road on either side.
“I think the county has been down here repairing it at least three times this past year,” Kingfisher said.
Past mine issue
The neighboring gravel operation was short-lived and ended in 2013, she said. A pile of gravel, taller than the old school building, and a rocky meadow that once was pasture are all that remain. Grass and trees grow atop the abandoned gravel pile behind the deserted school.
Kingfisher reported the gravel operation to the Department of Mines after one day of heavy snow that winter. The changed landscape revealed that the miner was working too close to her property line and revealed five deep, water-filled holes in the creek, excavated down to bedrock.
“When you would just drive by it’s all gravel and you don’t see much, but that big snow made those holes stand out,” she said. “Once I realized what it was, I thought, ‘Holy crap, what did they do here?’”
The holes have long since been filled in with gravel washed in by high-water events, but Kingfisher pointed to landmarks in the creek that show where the bend in the stream has grown wide and how the stream has swallowed trees and eaten away from her property.
“It acts like a vacuum that pulls from upstream to fill that void,” she said.
Kingfisher said the miner was forced to stop excavating within 50 feet of her property line, but she didn’t know if the holes to bedrock were addressed as a violation. Allen, with the Department of Mines, said a quick look at the property’s records this week didn’t reveal an ongoing enforcement issue.
The miner stopped after her complaint, however.
“He just pulled up and quit after that, and he hasn’t been back,” Kingfisher said.
Current worries
The proposal to transfer the old gravel mine permit to the new owners worried Kingfisher, she said.
Mining is not the cause of rising waters, but the past operation exacerbated the erosion problem, and she said she believes more mining could make things worse upstream, as well as downstream in Spring Creek.
That the creek will continue to widen is almost certain, she said.
“We’re not going to be able to fix this, but we can at least try to slow it down,” Kingfisher said.
She said she’s looking into programs offered through the Cherokee Nation to try to protect the stream banks with plantings of river cane, and she’s trying to move plants on her own property to bolster the riparian zone.
With public notice of the permit transfer, she filed a formal protest that resulted in the informal hearing in December.
The new property owners, Jerry and Tracy Halpain of Jerry’s Excavation in Hulbert, were not able to return a message left this week, according to a receptionist in their office.
Their effort to resume mining may face a long road. The first step was meeting with concerned neighbors and clean-water advocates before attorney John Sheridan, hired by the Mines Department to serve as informal conference officer, on Dec. 13, 2019.
“He hears all the concerns and reviews documents, and he will make recommendations to the staff who from there will make their formal recommendations, whether it’s to approve the transfer of the permit, deny it, or put conditions on it to make sure rules are met,” Allen said.
The department will issue a public notice on those recommendations, and residents or the landowners may also object and request another hearing, he said.
The next hearing would be more formal and would be led by a representative from the state Attorney General’s Office. After a ruling from that procedure, a decision still could be appealed directly to the director of the Department of Mines, he said.
“After that they would have to go to civil court,” Allen said.
