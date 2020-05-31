A protest sponsored by Black Lives Matter is set for 5 p.m. Sunday in Tulsa's Greenwood District.
Participants began gathering Sunday afternoon near 1st Street and Denver Avenue, where organizers were handing out signs and water.
Organizer Yaya Anusiem said the the plan was for participants to march toward Greenwood for the rally about 4:45 p.m.
The event follows a similar protest on Saturday in which more than 1,000 people converged on Peoria Avenue in the Brookside District. The group eventually walked to Interstate 44 and shut down the highway for part of the afternoon before returning to Brookside.
Sunday's event in Tulsa also follows a video event held earlier in the afternoon by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Demonstrations across the U.S. took place Saturday after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.