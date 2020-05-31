Update 10 p.m.: Police are dispersing pepper balls and tear gas after some protesters apparently began throwing objects at officers.
Update 9:40 p.m.: Protesters were in a standoff with police at 36th Street and Peoria Avenue. Police have said through loudspeakers that the crowd must disperse by 10:30 p.m. or they will start making arrests.
Update 9:10 p.m.: Protesters marched south to Riverside Drive, then through nearby neighborhoods into Brookside.
Update 8:10 p.m.: Protesters have marched to the Tulsa Jail near 1st Street and Denver Avenue, where they are continuing to chant.
Update 7:59 p.m.: Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers have located and are questioning the driver who drove through the crowd of protesters, injuring at least two.
Update 7:09 p.m.: One of the organizers of the BLM rally, the Rev. Eric Gill, told the crowd that a red truck being driving by a man "who put a gun on the dashboard and threatened us before he took off" was in the vehicle that drove through the crowd on I-44.
Gill urged witnesses who saw the license plate number of the truck to report it to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
"The fact that they let him go is a microcosm of what we have been going through," Gill said.
The crowd was starting to disperse.
Update: 6:31 p.m.: Police are trying to clear the eastbound lanes of the IDL with the help of a protest organizer.
Update: 6:17 p.m.: Video appeared to show a pickup pulling a large trailer driving through the crowd on I-244, causing the crowd to scatter.
At least one person appears to have been injured in the incident. The woman was able to walk off with assistance from other people.
The truck and trailer pulled over near a couple of law enforcement vehicles but then left the area, with several protesters chasing it on the highway.
Protesters in a rally sponsored by Black Lives Matter were blocking lanes of the Inner Dispersal Loop on Sunday evening.
Protesters marched south from the Greenwood District and were blocking Interstate 244.
Several hundred people attended the event, where several speakers addressed the crowd.
Participants chanted "No Justice, no peace, no racist police," "Black lives matter" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
On Saturday, protesters blocked Interstate 44 near Peoria Avenue.
Participants began gathering Sunday afternoon near 1st Street and Denver Avenue, where organizers were handing out signs and water.
Organizer Yaya Anusiem said the the plan was for participants to march toward Greenwood for the rally about 4:45 p.m.
The event follows a similar protest on Saturday in which more than 1,000 people converged on Peoria Avenue in the Brookside District. The group eventually walked to Interstate 44 and shut down the highway for part of the afternoon before returning to Brookside.
Sunday's event in Tulsa also follows a video event held earlier in the afternoon by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Demonstrations across the U.S. took place Saturday after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.