Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A protester washes his eyes out with milk after Tulsa Police used chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A protester reacts to the effects of a chemical irritant used by Tulsa Police to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A truck drives through a group of protesters as they shut down eastbound I-244 during a rally in Tulsa on Sunday. The march was in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A man places a handgun on his dashboard for protesters to see before driving through the group on I-244 eastbound Sunday. Multiple protesters were injured during the incident that occurred during a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People rush to the aid of an injured protester on Interstate 244. A truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a group of protesters blocking the highway during a protest march for George Floyd in Tulsa on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Protesters climb up hill towards eastbound I-244 while joining other who shut down eastbound I-244 during a protest march in Tulsa on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The march was in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters shut down eastbound I-244 during a protest march in Tulsa on Sunday in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A protester washes his eyes out with milk after Tulsa Police used chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A protester reacts to the effects of a chemical irritant used by Tulsa Police to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Several people were injured as a truck drove through a group of protesters on I-244 eastbound during a rally sponsored by Black Lives Matter in Tulsa on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A truck drives through a group of protesters as they shut down eastbound I-244 during a rally in Tulsa on Sunday. The march was in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
A man receives assistance after falling off an overpass when a truck pulling a trailer drove through a group of protesters on Interstate 244 on Sunday in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A man places a handgun on his dashboard for protesters to see before driving through the group on I-244 eastbound Sunday. Multiple protesters were injured during the incident that occurred during a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Thousands of people gather to participate in a rally sponsored by Black Lives Matter in Tulsa on Sunday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff Photographer
People rush to the aid of an injured protester on Interstate 244. A truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a group of protesters blocking the highway during a protest march for George Floyd in Tulsa on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Matt Dean and others take part in a commemoration Sunday of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and protest of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Treasure Hobbs and others march Sunday to the Greenwood Historic District in Tulsa during a rally to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Yay Anusiem (center) and others march Sunday to the Greenwood Historic District in Tulsa to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Protestors hold up signs and chant during a protest at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
People gather near 1st Street and Denver Avenue in preparation for a protest at 5 p.m. in the Greenwood District. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUR/Tulsa World
Protesters climb up hill towards eastbound I-244 while joining other who shut down eastbound I-244 during a protest march in Tulsa on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The march was in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Protesters shut down eastbound I-244 during a protest march in Tulsa on Sunday in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Update 11:30 p.m.: Interstate44 eastbound at U.S. 75 and I-44 westbound at Lewis is closed as a precaution from the protest, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On ramps and off ramps for Peoria Ave are closed on I-44. Collector distributor roads to and from U.S. 75 at I-44 are closed in Tulsa City limits in Tulsa County.
Update 10:56 p.m.: Police have deployed tear gas and pepper balls a second time near 38th Street and Peoria Avenue after they responded to a medical emergency and protesters would not back away.
Update 10:45 p.m.: Protesters are marching south on Peoria Avenue. Police are apparently present near 41st Street and Peoria Avenue.
Update 10:37 p.m.: Police at 36th Street and Peoria Avenue got into several police vehicles and left the area, heading south. Protesters erupted in cheers. Protesters were congregating near 37th Street and Peoria Avenue after police left the area.
Update 10:24 p.m.: Some protesters have returned to 4th Street and Denver Avenue following an automobile crash. Tulsa County sheriff's deputies stood in a line between the crash site and a group of protesters.
Update 10 p.m.: Police are dispersing pepper balls and tear gas after some protesters apparently began throwing objects at officers. Marq Lewis, founder of We the People Oklahoma and a local activist, reported on Facebook that some people started throwing water bottles at officers.
Update 9:40 p.m.: Protesters were in a standoff with police at 36th Street and Peoria Avenue. Police have said through loudspeakers that the crowd must disperse by 10:30 p.m. or they will start making arrests.
Update 9:10 p.m.: Protesters marched south to Riverside Drive, then through nearby neighborhoods into Brookside.
Update 8:10 p.m.: Protesters have marched to the Tulsa Jail near 1st Street and Denver Avenue, where they are continuing to chant.
Update 7:59 p.m.: Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers have located and are questioning the driver who drove through the crowd of protesters, injuring at least two.
Update 7:09 p.m.: One of the organizers of the BLM rally, the Rev. Eric Gill, told the crowd that a red truck being driving by a man "who put a gun on the dashboard and threatened us before he took off" was in the vehicle that drove through the crowd on I-44.
Gill urged witnesses who saw the license plate number of the truck to report it to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
"The fact that they let him go is a microcosm of what we have been going through," Gill said.
The crowd was starting to disperse.
Update: 6:31 p.m.: Police are trying to clear the eastbound lanes of the IDL with the help of a protest organizer.
Update: 6:17 p.m.: Video appeared to show a pickup pulling a large trailer driving through the crowd on I-244, causing the crowd to scatter.
At least one person appears to have been injured in the incident. The woman was able to walk off with assistance from other people.
The truck and trailer pulled over near a couple of law enforcement vehicles but then left the area, with several protesters chasing it on the highway.
Protesters in a rally sponsored by Black Lives Matter were blocking lanes of the Inner Dispersal Loop on Sunday evening.
Protesters marched south from the Greenwood District and were blocking Interstate 244.
Several hundred people attended the event, where several speakers addressed the crowd.
Participants chanted "No Justice, no peace, no racist police," "Black lives matter" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
On Saturday, protesters blocked Interstate 44 near Peoria Avenue.
Participants began gathering Sunday afternoon near 1st Street and Denver Avenue, where organizers were handing out signs and water.
Organizer Yaya Anusiem said the the plan was for participants to march toward Greenwood for the rally about 4:45 p.m.
The event follows a similar protest on Saturday in which more than 1,000 people converged on Peoria Avenue in the Brookside District. The group eventually walked to Interstate 44 and shut down the highway for part of the afternoon before returning to Brookside.
Demonstrations across the U.S. took place Saturday after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.
Gallery: Thousands rally, multiple people injured as a truck drives through Black Lives Matter protest
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455