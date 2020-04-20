Cars circled the block abutting City Hall in Tulsa on Monday in protest against widespread measures to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
People in motor vehicles circled from noon to about 1 p.m. around the government building at 175 E. Second St. The objection was widespread quarantining — measures and guidelines issued by federal, state and local officials in response to COVID-19.
Vehicles were decorated with signs and scrawled messaged such as "all jobs are essential," "don't tread on me," and various hashtags. Some of the signage bore the moniker of an extreme anti-government group. A handful of protesters stood on the street corners opposing city hall.
"I'm against self-imposed oppression," Jeff Butler said. "Just open it up; we can handle it."
Standing across from City Hall, Butler was holding a sign, waving and encouraging other protesters as they drove past.
The "drive by rally" was organized by OK Back 2 Work, a political group formed to leverage pressure against mayors and Oklahoma's governor to rescind various executive orders.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and Gov. Kevin Stitt have signed several executive orders establishing emergency regulations and operations during the pandemic, shuttering much of the state.
"I think all the protesting I've seen to date has been very respectful and safe, and that's a right that Americans have, and I don't blame anybody for being frustrated that businesses are closed," Bynum said Monday during a news conference. "I'm frustrated that businesses are closed, but the alternative we had going into this was for our neighbors to be dying."
Lyle Lookingbill, a protester at the rally Monday, said he only wants to go back to work. One of the executive orders required his employer to close. He has been out of work for three weeks and has yet to receive financial assistance through the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
"You can't even drive to the lake that's not closed to maybe go fishing ... because you don't have the gas to get there," he said.
Kim Currier, who said three people close to her have died with COVID-19, was the lone counter protester.
She carried a sign during the rally Monday and expressed dismay that it seemed some were valuing working over other people's lives. Her mind was on those with confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in health care facilities, and the restrictive isolation practices they live with and sometimes die with.
"The worst thing in all this is not being able to tell your loved one goodbye, not knowing if you're going to get that phone call every day," Currier said. "It's very hard on families."
Video: City and county officials give us an update on COVID-19 on April 20
United States: 761,991 cases, 40,724 deaths
Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison (left) and other protesters stand outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus. Small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates, gun rights backers and supporters of right-wing causes
have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they’ve defied social distancing rules in an effort to put pressure on governors to ease them. On Friday, Trump tweeted for supporters to “LIBERATE” three states with Democratic governors: Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.
Cars swarmed the statehouse in Oklahoma City on April 8, with signs that said “stop killing our economy” and “time 2 work.” Carol Hefner, an Oklahoma co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign, helped organize the event.
The Defense Production Act will be used to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.
Trump on April 16 announced new guidelines for states to restore normal activity, easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations.
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press
Italy - 178,972 cases, 23,660 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
A scandal over coronavirus infections and deaths in Italy’s nursing homes took on broader dimensions, with the National Institutes of Health conservatively estimating on April 17 that at least 6,773 residents had died since Feb. 1, 40% of them either infected with the virus or with COVID-19 symptoms.
Criminal investigations of nursing home deaths and infections are underway as prosecutors got involved after staff reported managers preventing them from wearing protective equipment and masks for fear of scaring the residents.
Tensions have been growing between northern regions, which are pushing to reopen industry despite being hardest hit by the coronavirus, and the south, which fears contagion if the lockdown is eased. The nationwide lockdown is set to be lifted May 4.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Spain - 200,210 cases, 20,852 deaths
Health workers cry during a memorial for their COVID-19 infected co-worker, a nurse at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on April 10, 2020.
Spain’s government is allowing workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. The country on April 13 reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks. Retail stores and services remain closed, and office workers are strongly encouraged to keep working from home. A prohibition on people leaving home for anything other than groceries and medicine will remain for at least two weeks under the state of emergency.
On April 17 Spanish leaders ordered the country’s 17 autonomous regions to unify the criteria on counting the dead, who previously were not tested for COVID-19.
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press
France - 154,098 cases, 19,744 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
France is still under a tight lockdown, but on April 20 authorities started allowing families, under strict conditions, to visit relatives in nursing homes.
People will probably be required to wear masks in public transport, and those who can work from home should continue doing so, even after France starts easing confinement rules May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
Thibault Camus/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 121,173 cases, 16,095 deaths
A deserted Regent Street on April 14 shows lockdown life in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the
first major world leader to test positive for the virus and left the hospital April 12. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. A lockdown was imposed March 23 and on April 16 was extended through at least May 7.
Britain’s official death toll has come under increasing scrutiny because it does not include any deaths at home or in nursing homes.
Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press
Iran - 82,211 cases, 5,209 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
The death toll in Iran is likely nearly double the officially reported figures, due to undercounting and because not everyone with breathing problems has been tested for the virus, a parliament report said. The April 14 report's worst-case figures would put Iran's death toll potential as high over 8,500, with some 760,000 total cases. That would catapult Iran to the country with the highest number of infections in the world.
Iran on April 20 began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers, though the government limited their working hours until 6 p.m. Restaurants, gyms and other locations remain closed. President Hassan Rouhani said some sites will likely open May 4, but Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, has already suggested that mass gatherings may be barred throughout Ramadan.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
China - 83,817 cases, 4,636 deaths
A farewell ceremony is held April 15 for the last group of medical workers who came from outside Wuhan to help the city during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
China acknowledged April 17 that the coronavirus death toll for
Wuhan was 50% higher than previously reported. The reasons listed: deaths of people at home, mistaken reporting by medical staff and fatal cases at a few medical institutions that weren’t linked to the epidemic information network.
World Health Organization has supported the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, though the move has drawn much criticism.
Schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Germany - 145,743 cases, 4,642 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
Small shops started opening in much of Germany on April 20 after a four-week shutdown. That followed a decision last week by federal and state governments, which has spawned a discussion about what other things can be opened and when.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Central and South America - 5,063+ deaths
A mural in Bogota, Colombia, is pictured April 13 during a government-ordered lockdown.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures. On April 16, Bolsonaro fired his health minister.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Fernando Vergara/Associated Press
Netherlands - 32,838 cases, 3,697 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 2,517 deaths
A worker disinfects chairs outside the the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul on March 21.
Turkey on April 12 introduced a new lockdown that took many by surprise and led to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu offering his resignation. The 48-hour curfew across 31 cities marked a major development in Turkey, which has seen more than 2,000 deaths, second in the region only to Iran.
Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Emrah Gurel/Associated Press
Africa - 20,000+ cases, 1,000+ deaths
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede April 10, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured.
Of 54 African countries 52 have cases, and several are now
under lockdown. In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations. Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Khalil Senosi/Associated Press
India - 17,615 cases, 559 deaths
An Indian traffic policeman works road art created to raise awareness about coronavirus in Gauhati, India, on April 15. India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population. It was later extended to May 3. The lockdown was eased April 20 to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume — if employers can meet social distancing and hygiene standards. The move came as India recorded its biggest single-day spike in infections.
Anupam Nath/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,674 cases, 236 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official. A new law strengthened punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
With its caseload slowing, South Korea has relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines, including lifting administrative orders that advised churches, gyms and bars to close. Schools remain shut while providing children remote learning.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Russia - 47,121 cases, 405 deaths
A Russian traffic police officer checks documents of a driver to ensure a self-isolation regime in Moscow on April 13.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial economic shutdown through April 30 and authorities in most of Russia’s 85 regions have introduced strict lockdown measures.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news." Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison. Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Japan - 10,797 cases, 236 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency until May 6
Japanese companies have been slow to switch to working remotely, and many people are still commuting, even after a state of emergency was declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Israel - 13,674 cases, 173 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press
