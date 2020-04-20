Related content

Cars circled the block abutting City Hall in Tulsa on Monday in protest against widespread measures to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

People in motor vehicles circled from noon to about 1 p.m. around the government building at 175 E. Second St. The objection was widespread quarantining — measures and guidelines issued by federal, state and local officials in response to COVID-19.

Vehicles were decorated with signs and scrawled messaged such as "all jobs are essential," "don't tread on me," and various hashtags. Some of the signage bore the moniker of an extreme anti-government group. A handful of protesters stood on the street corners opposing city hall.

"I'm against self-imposed oppression," Jeff Butler said. "Just open it up; we can handle it."

Standing across from City Hall, Butler was holding a sign, waving and encouraging other protesters as they drove past.

The "drive by rally" was organized by OK Back 2 Work, a political group formed to leverage pressure against mayors and Oklahoma's governor to rescind various executive orders.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and Gov. Kevin Stitt have signed several executive orders establishing emergency regulations and operations during the pandemic, shuttering much of the state.

"I think all the protesting I've seen to date has been very respectful and safe, and that's a right that Americans have, and I don't blame anybody for being frustrated that businesses are closed," Bynum said Monday during a news conference. "I'm frustrated that businesses are closed, but the alternative we had going into this was for our neighbors to be dying."

Lyle Lookingbill, a protester at the rally Monday, said he only wants to go back to work. One of the executive orders required his employer to close. He has been out of work for three weeks and has yet to receive financial assistance through the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

"You can't even drive to the lake that's not closed to maybe go fishing ... because you don't have the gas to get there," he said.

Kim Currier, who said three people close to her have died with COVID-19, was the lone counter protester.

She carried a sign during the rally Monday and expressed dismay that it seemed some were valuing working over other people's lives. Her mind was on those with confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in health care facilities, and the restrictive isolation practices they live with and sometimes die with.

"The worst thing in all this is not being able to tell your loved one goodbye, not knowing if you're going to get that phone call every day," Currier said. "It's very hard on families."

