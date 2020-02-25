The public is invited to share their thoughts about downtown Tulsa’s future development in a survey conducted by the Downtown Coordinating Council.
The survey is meant to inform city leaders as they plan for the DCC’s transition from a public to a private, nonprofit entity. The goal is to better understand what people want from downtown in terms of services and amenities and what role they believe the new DCC should play in making that a reality.
The DCC is responsible for providing supplemental maintenance, beautification and public safety services within the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District, which includes all properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop.
The survey can be found in English and Spanish at www.downtowntulsasurvey.com. Paper copies of the survey can be found at the Central, Rudisill, and Kendall Whittier libraries.