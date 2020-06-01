River Spirit Casino Resort reopened to the public Monday morning after nearly three months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation also reopened eight regional casinos: Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee and Muskogee. The 2,200 employees received salary and benefits during the hiatus.
The casinos suspended operations March 16 in line with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A spokesperson said a private opening Sunday night welcomed some people back into hotel rooms.
Phase I of the tribe's plan includes closing regional casinos overnight indefinitely for additional cleaning. River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos will rotate closures on alternating nights.
Guests and employees will undergo no-contact temperature screenings before entering. Employees are required to wear masks, while guests will be provided disposable masks and gloves.
Sanitation will take place hourly, along with hand-sanitizer stations and wipe dispensers for guests.
