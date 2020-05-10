We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Over 400,000 out-of-work employees and self-employed workers have filed first-time claims with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the state.

For many, if not most, it was the first time to file an unemployment claim.

The Tulsa World is providing answers to commonly answered questions about the claim process as well as a few not-so-common questions. The answers were derived from OESC staff responses to World questions as well as from frequently asked questions answered on the agency web site, https://oesc.ok.gov/

Q. What if I don’t want to return to work after being recalled by my employer?

A. Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled, or after the waiver to actively seek employment during the crisis is lifted, could potentially be a disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.

Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.

Q. If I was furloughed or laid off from a job with a high risk of virus exposure and that employer is now saying “come back to work,” can I decline based on health concerns and still receive unemployment benefits?

A. Employers have an obligation to establish protocols to protect employees. Certain circumstances, age, health issues, etc., could require accommodations from the employer. For example, the employee is 60 or older, is diabetic, or is immunocompromised in some way, it is probably not reasonable to expect that person to immediately return to work until such time as potential exposure is mitigated. Employees with concerns about an employer requiring them to return to work in a potentially unsafe environment may contact OESC at returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us.

Q. What should I do if I return to work?

A. If a claimant returns to work fulltime, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit.

Q. If I refuse to go back to work when my job opens back up, would I have to repay the state or would my unemployment benefits just stop?

The claimant is not required to pay back benefits. The benefits will stop when the employee is denied eligibility as a result of refusal to work or voluntary resignation by not returning to work. At some point, the waiver to actively seek work will end when the waiver is lifted.

Q. How can I appeal any decision that affects my unemployment benefits?

To appeal a denial of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits, the claimant should call 405-525-1500 or 1-800-555-1554.

Q. What federal unemployment relief programs are available, in addition to regular unemployment insurance?

The CARES Act which has been passed by Congress and signed by the President created three new unemployment insurance (UI) programs to provide expanded UI benefits due to COVID-19.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC): For individuals who qualify for new or existing benefits through Oklahoma’s traditional unemployment compensation program, FPUC provides an additional $600 per week to an individual’s weekly benefit amount through July 31.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): This temporarily expands unemployment insurance eligibility to self-employed workers, freelancers, and independent contractors. If you are not traditionally eligible for unemployment compensation, you may be eligible to receive PUA for 39 weeks plus $600 a week until 7/31/2020.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): This program provides an extra 13 weeks of unemployment insurance after you have exhausted your regular benefits. If you previously exhausted your unemployment benefits, you may receive an additional 13 weeks plus $600 a week until 7/31/2020.

Q. Who is eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance?

PUA is available to unemployed individuals not eligible for regular, extended benefits, or Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), including exhaustees. It does not include individuals able to telework with pay or individuals receiving paid sick or other leave.

Q. How is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance computed?

The computation of the weekly assistance amount for PUA will be based on the gross wages for an unemployed worker and net earnings for self-employed individuals. All wages earned for the performance of services in the most recently completed tax year (2019) will be used to compute the weekly assistance amount.

