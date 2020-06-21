It didn't take long to eliminate most traces of President Donald Trump's high-profile rally and its counter protests from downtown Tulsa this weekend.
Cleanup crews began began collecting trash and removing barriers surrounding the BOK Center around 10 p.m. Saturday night — not long after Trump's departure from the arena.
By Sunday afternoon, employees from All-Star Disaster Restoration had packed up an estimated 17,000 feet of pedestrian barricades that was used for the rally. Company co-owner Nathan Butterfield said the larger barriers encompassing the blocks around the BOK Center should be removed by Monday morning, calling the task a "different kind of beast."
Many local businesses also remained boarded up Sunday. Other than that, downtown pretty much was back to normal — or at least as normal as it's been since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
While downtown has quieted in the aftermath of the Trump rally, social media has not.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum took to Facebook and Twitter on Sunday morning to applaud Trump supporters and counter protesters for their civility.
"Thank you, Tulsa," Bynum wrote. "So many reasons to be divided against one another but you showed the world that basic human decency can still prevail."
The mayor's comments received heavy criticism on both platforms, with many blaming him for allowing the rally to continue despite the health risks and warnings related to COVID-19 exposure.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin also thanked Tulsans via Twitter later in the afternoon for "showing the world how to let views be heard without violence."
"The world media was bored because there was nothing controversial to report," Franklin said. "How do we change the narrative? By being #OneTulsa."
Saturday night wasn't without its incidents, however. Police made multiple arrests throughout the evening and fired pepper balls at one point during a confrontation with protesters.