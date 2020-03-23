A test excavation related to the search for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Tulsa announced Monday.
The city also said an agreement has been reached with Rolling Oaks Cemetery to conduct subsurface scans there. A date for that work was not disclosed.
The test excavation was to have begun April 1 in an area near the west end of Oaklawn Cemetery southeast of downtown Tulsa. The site was identified by historians and subsurface scanning last fall as a potential burial site for people killed in the massacre.
An announcement by the city said the University of Oklahoma, which houses the state archaeological survey in charge of the excavation, said travel restrictions and other measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 have made it difficult to safety assemble its team, which includes scientists from Florida and college students no longer on campus.
The city said a new date will be set and made public "once it is safe to continue."
In the same announcement, the city said "Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens and the University of Oklahoma signed an agreement to conduct the above-ground scanning ... More information about the Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens work will be provided at a later date when the pandemic threat has passed."
Formerly Booker T. Washington Cemetery, Rolling Oaks has been identified by oral tradition as the burial place of some African Americans who died in or as a result of the massacre and were buried by their own friends and families in unmarked locations.