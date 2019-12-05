An ACLU deputy director will examine the connections of old world racism and modern day politics and events, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher, at an event in Tulsa on Saturday.
Jeffrey Robinson, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, will explore racism and white supremacy in America from the 1600s to today during his presentation at Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave. The presentation begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to end at 7 p.m.
“People say, ‘Why are you telling me about what happened in 1619?’ ” Robinson said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “Because it laid the foundation for what’s happening now.
“We believe if people know this history …, then people will feel compelled to do something different.”
Robinson’s presentation, titled “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” will explore history often not taught and will “spotlight our shared responsibility to reckon with America’s racial past,” according to a news release. The 1921 Race Massacre and the fatal shooting of Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by a Tulsa police officer in 2016 will have a critical role in Robinson’s talk.
Similar to many others, Robinson said it was later in his life before he learned about the 1921 massacre in Tulsa. And, as was the case when many others learned about it, it was still known as a riot.
“You read this story, and the only thing black people did that day was die,” he said.
Robinson said the presentation, billed as a live, interactive program, will include footage filmed on June 1, 1921. He expressed humility about presenting this talk at Vernon AME Church, which he described as historic ground.
The chronicle will examine historical documents, letters and prose in Robinson’s effort to demonstrate how slavery’s legacy continues to affect Americans in 2019.
In a prepared statement, Robinson said the conversation will “not be easy or comfortable.”
“We are at a tipping point in this country, and the walls that we’ve built between each other based on race, based on wealth, are not high enough to keep the tide back,” Robinson said in the statement. “And if we don’t deal with this, it will tear us apart.”
The program is being presented in partnership with the Vernon AME Church, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Still She Rises and the ACLU of Oklahoma.
Related video