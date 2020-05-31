A lot has changed in north Tulsa since the 1921 Race Massacre wiped out 35 blocks of the Greenwood District, ended at least 37 lives and set flame to hundreds of thriving businesses along Black Wall Street.
The neighborhood was rebuilt, only to be knocked back on its heels in the mid-1970s when Interstate 244 was constructed through the heart of the district.
Today, in the lead-up to the centennial commemoration of the massacre, the city of Tulsa, nonprofits and business leaders are working to revitalize the district and surrounding neighborhoods.
Rose Washington, executive director of Tulsa Economic Development Corp., has been watching the area’s evolution for decades.
“We still need more retail, we need more manufacturing,” Washington said. “We really need the presence of every industry in the community and not only that, we need African American CEOs and business owners. We are making some progress but we still have a long way to go.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum made closing the life expectancy gap between residents in north Tulsa and those living in other parts of the city the top priority of his campaign in 2016. At the time, a person living in north Tulsa’s 74126 ZIP code had a life expectancy 10.6 years shorter than if the person lived in the south side’s 74137 ZIP code.
Since taking office, he has initiated a series of programs ranging from career-readiness training to affordable housing strategies intended to better understand and address the inequalities in outcomes that have plagued north Tulsa for decades.
Improving transportation opportunities has been another key piece of the city’s strategy. City officials believe the Bus Rapid Transit system, which runs as far north as 56th Street North, will increase residents’ access to jobs and spur economic development along the corridor.
“We are also focused on strengthening the walkability of the 36th Street North corridor from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Peoria Avenue to assist its continued growth as a mixed-use corridor,” said Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development and policy.
Nowhere is the effort to revitalize north Tulsa more evident than in the bricks-and-mortar projects underway. They will add jobs, create affordable housing and fill a long-standing need for a place to buy fresh foods.
Tulsa Housing Authority’s Envision Comanche project will transform a 271-unit public housing complex, Comanche Park, into a mixed-use, mixed-income community of up to 560 dwellings. Plans call for the development to include a park, a trail and an urban farm.
Jeff Hall, THA’s vice president of strategic planning, said the project is much needed.
“It is a very vacant market,” he said. “There are no other real apartments, much less affordable housing up there, so we are really trying to fill a void.”
And the timing is right.
“The desire is there, the community infrastructure is there, we just need the investment,” Hall said. “I think now, with the BRT, and with the city’s focus with the business park and with business development, it’s just really a catalyst moment to actually get it going.”
Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, a 120-acre industrial site on the southeast corner of 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue, is not far from Envision Comanche. The business park was created by the George Kaiser Family Foundation in partnership with the city of Tulsa. The first tenant, Muncie Power Products, is expected to begin construction of its new facility in the next few months.
“The whole point was to provide economic opportunities for the surrounding community to stimulate further economic development in the immediate adjacent area,” said Josh Miller, program officer for GKFF.
The city is undertaking its own significant redevelopment effort through the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood Site Master Plan: The goal is to reimagine, with community input, 56 acres of Tulsa Development Authority-owned land that was returned to TDA in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.
City officials are also excited about the opportunities the new USA BMX facilities at the former Evans-Fintube site will bring to north Tulsa and the city as a whole. That project is scheduled for completion in late 2021.
“We hope it will serve as a first step in drawing significant private investment to north Tulsa and the Greenwood District, and as a catalyst for the community development in Greenwood that had been planned for years but too often left unrealized,” Doctor said.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper has lived almost her entire life in north Tulsa. She acknowledges that the area has improved some over the years, but, like Washington, believes there is a long way to go.
“We still need more retail options that go beyond fast-food joints. We need those things that any community would need starting with a grocery store, which we are working on, but also places where you can buy clothing and shoes, places where you can sit down and have a nice meal, entertainment options.” Hall-Harper said. “We have to go outside our community for entertainment.
“There is a lot of opportunity, and we want to make sure that the opportunity to fill those needs comes from our community.”