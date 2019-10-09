Just three days into its tedious process of searching for unmarked burial sites possibly located inside Oaklawn Cemetery related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the lead of scientist in charge of surveying the work took time Wednesday to explain why his team would be unable to search under the Inner Dispersal Loop.
On Monday, the first day the Oklahoma Archeological Survey began searching, members of the Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee wondered why the IDL was not under consideration as a place to find remains of people killed in racial violence of May 31-June 1, 1921.
OAS investigation team leader Scott Hammerstedt detailed that the three types of scanning technology used in the current search is not equipped to generate sufficient readings because of all the metal embedded in the concrete structure of the IDL.
“The problem with doing any work there is the radar pulse go through the ground but it is really affected by metal,” Hammerstedt said. “The fact that there is so much rebar put in the concrete in highways, especially in those bridges, is going to cause a lot of problems for our machines and we’re not going to be able to penetrate it.”
That development, though, will be disappointing for many who are convinced remains exist somewhere in the area.
Asked whether any other subsurface technology could work around such an obstacle, Hammerstedt was certain that none were available he was aware of, saying every radar unit will encounter the same problems.
As of now, he said, the focus will remain on completing work at Oaklawn before moving on to Newblock Park, 1414 W. Charles Page Boulevard, and at Rolling Oaks Cemetery, 4300 E. 91st St., as scheduled to determine if any anomalies can be located. The OAS team, however, would be open to investigating other areas later, Hammerstedt said.
“The first step is to figure out if anything can be excavated and whether they’re going to be victims or not,” said Hammerstedt. “There are going to be people who had nothing to do with the massacre buried in this cemetery in unmarked graves.”
After being forced to restart its efforts on Tuesday because its data became compromised by nearby electronic interference, the team was able to scan much of Oaklawn as planned.
“We are fully caught up and are almost finished searching the second area of the cemetery,” said Hammerstedt, who was unsure the search at Oaklawn would be completed as planned by the end week. “We will hopefully know more by Thursday.”
Once the search has wrapped up, the group will spend a considerable amount of time gathering the collected data, which will take several weeks to analyze. Whether anything of significance will be found at this point is unknown.
The Oklahoma Archeological Survey team hopes to present a report of its findings to officials by December.
“If we don’t find anything here, there are a couple of possibilities,” said Hammerstedt. “The bodies are just not able to be seen, but my gut feeling and my experience in the past is that if there is something here we will find it.”