The much anticipated HBO series "Watchmen" is expected to center around a fierce fight against white supremacy with Tulsa as the fictitious backdrop.
Speaking with the assembled press at the Television Critics Association, series creator Damon Lindelof last month revealed that the show — based on the Alan Moore graphic novel to be set in Tulsa — will tackle social issues related to the ideology that has been at the center of present-day issues regarding race in America.
Lindelof said he was inspired to address the subject after reading "The Case for Reparations" by essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates, who referenced the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in his work, Deadline.com reported.
“That was the first time I’d heard about Black Wall Street and what happened in Tulsa in 1921, Lindelof said. "I was ashamed and confused and embarrassed that I had never heard about it before. That was the beginning of my education."
The Tulsa Race Massacre, also known as the Tulsa Race Riot, happened May 31-June 1, 1921. Dozens reportedly were killed, and thousands who lived in the 40-block Greenwood District were left homeless.
“What in 2019 is the equivalent of the nuclear standoff between the Americans and the Russians?” he said. “It is race and the police ... There is no defeating white supremacy — it’s not going away," he continued. "There are no easy answers and grandiose solution."
The series is scheduled to debut in October.