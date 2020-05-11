The John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation's annual symposium has been moved to an online event because of COVID-19, officials announced.
Somewhat fittingly, the 2020 symposium focuses on the use of technology to facilitate reconciliation.
The symposium will run May 27-June 2 with the cost lowered from $249 to $50. Several free events are scheduled, including keynote speaker Samuel Sinyangwe at 6 p.m. May 27.
A Florida native, Sinyangwe uses data and mapping to analyze public policy and in particular police violence. He is a co-host of the "Pod Save America" podcast.
Other topics of the symposium include slavery and American Indians, the film "Birth of a Nation," archaeology, Creek Freedmen, historical fiction and genealogy.
See jhfnationalsymposium.org for more information and to register.