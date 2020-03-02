Not a shovel of earth has been turned in the search for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre, but the preparations continue to dig deep into a century of distrust and anger.
They also reveal widely divergent perspectives and perceptions about the search.
The agenda for Monday night’s meeting of the search’s oversight committee appeared fairly routine but soon turned combative over what some members of the committee said were attempts to thwart the effort. At one point, the Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church jumped up to shout in protest, then lay on the floor to signify the remains the committee is trying to locate.
Phoebe Stubblefield, the University of Florida forensic anthropologist who is the committee’s expert in the field, chided Turner and others, saying their behavior was unwarranted and may hinder the search.
“We’re not covering anything up. We’re just not,” said Stubblefield, who has family roots in the Greenwood area. “We’ve made great progress. … I assure you we are 100% on board with finding these individuals, with finding our dead.
“We’re not trying to jerk anyone around,” she said. “We’re just not.”
But suspicions and convictions about city government run deep among many black Tulsans, who believe they have, by turns, been systematically ignored and exploited over the past century.
Turner and other members of the committee voiced those frustrations Monday night, as they have at other events related to the upcoming centennial of the massacre.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, city staff and others also became somewhat frustrated in the face of such searing criticism after laying out plans for excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery beginning April 1.
“We are all on the same side,” Bynum said Monday night.
Monday’s sticking points included the suggestion that others besides race massacre dead could be buried in mass graves of some sort at Oaklawn Cemetery and the revelations that the city has not yet secured permission to conduct subsurface scanning at Rolling Oaks Cemetery and that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation will have an observer on hand during the Oaklawn excavation because a Creek family is buried in unmarked plots close to the Oaklawn test sight.
The Rolling Oaks situation has been a particular frustration for the committee because the city has been unable to get the cemetery’s owner to sign an agreement. Bynum Chief of Staff Amy Brown said a verbal agreement has been reached but that a document has not been signed.
A livid Turner called her incompetent and said the city is “being too nice.” At one point he threatened to resign from the committee, saying the city was just putting on a show, and he wanted to know why legal action has not been taken against the owners.
Bynum said trying to get a search warrant or subpoena in a 99-year-old case is fraught with danger.
“We could lose in court,” he said, “and if we lose in court, it’s over.”
Stubblefield, appearing remotely, reminded the committee that the meeting was being streamed online.
“I, for one, would not be surprised if part of our difficulty with getting a signature has something to do with watching the response every time this committee has to report we don’t have that signature,” she said.
Excavation work at the Oaklawn site is expected to begin April 1 and last 10 to 12 days, officials said. The cemetery will be closed during that period, but an observation area just outside the west boundary will be set up for the public and media.
Scientists from the University of Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, University of Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will be involved in the excavation.
