A fourth location has been added to the list of potential unmarked burial sites from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre, an oversight committee learned Thursday evening.
The sites will be examined with subsurface scanning equipment beginning Oct. 7, Amy Brown of Mayor G.T. Bynum’s office said.
Brown said researchers and technical advisors have identified an area along the Arkansas River known as The Canes as a place that could yield some remains. The spot is now occupied by a homeless settlement, Brown said.
The area is near Newblock Block, which along with sections of Oaklawn and Rolling Hills cemeteries was already slated to be included in the surveys.
Those scans will largely determine the burial site search committee’s subsequent steps, which could include excavation. Brown said it will take about a month to analyze the scan data after it’s gathered.
Bynum initiated the search in association with the Race Massacre Centennial Commission in the hope of coming to a resolution on a question associated with the events of May 31-June 1, 1921, from the very start — namely, reports of uncounted bodies secretly buried or otherwise disposed of.
The official death count was 37, including several who died from their wounds days and even weeks later. At the time, officials acknowledged rumors of bodies being driven away by the truckload and said they could not be certain of the actual total.
Contemporary estimates of the dead ranged from 50 to 500, with the location of the unaccounted for bodies ranging from the Arkansas River to abandoned coal mines to distant fields. Although most stories center around mass burials, at least one from that period states that individual graves were dug at an undisclosed location.
Thursday’s discussion covered the work of researchers who have been piecing together documentary evidence, including old maps of the area, and interviewing people with information regarding possible burial sites.
There was also considerable discussion about whether the public and press should be allowed to observe the subsurface scanning process.
Committee member Greg Robinson said because secrecy surrounding the massacre has been an issue for so long, he believes the work should be as open as practical.
“We should probably do everything we can to allow people out there … to either grieve or experience this process in a way that they want to,” he said.
“When we established this, we did it with the understanding that this is a process in the making,” said Bynum. “There is a technical side of it, but more complex than that is the human dimension of it.”
A press release issued by the Mayor’s Office on Thursday evening says that “the ground penetration work will be open to the public to view the work. The exact schedule with the site locations and times will be posted on the 1921 graves webpage, www.cityoftulsa.org/1921graves, by Oct. 4.”
Related video