The city’s search for unmarked graves associated with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will continue in April with a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery.
The announcement was made Monday night during a meeting of the city’s Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee.
“We would see this as an intermediate step,” said state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck. “If we were to identify evidence that we seem to believe at the time is consistent with race massacre victims, we would want to leave them in a state that allows for us to come back and undertake future investigations and a recovery effort in a more thoughtful and well-planned-out fashion.”
Monday’s meeting came a little more than a month after investigators announced that geophysical surveys conducted in October had found anomalies consistent with possible graves along the Arkansas River and at Oaklawn Cemetery near downtown.
The survey, conducted by the Oklahoma Archeological Survey, ruled out unmarked graves at Newblock Park west of downtown.
Stackelbeck said the plan for Oaklawn Cemetery is to do a test excavation in an 8-foot-by-8-foot section of the cemetery known as the Sexton area. The anomalies identified in that part of the cemetery cover an area that is more than twice the size of the test area.
The test excavations will provide much more detail than was gleaned from the geophysical surveys, Stackelbeck said.
“With the geophysical data, it doesn’t see bodies,” she said. “It doesn’t tell us who’s down there. It doesn’t tell us, are there people there? And if they are there, are they in coffins?”
Another section of the cemetery, known as the Clyde Eddy area, will undergo further geophysical surveying. The area was identified by the state in the late 1990s as a possible site of unmarked graves.
City officials also provided an update on its efforts to search for unmarked graves at Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa.
Deputy Mayor Amy Brown said the University of Oklahoma, of which the Oklahoma Archeological Survey is a part, is close to reaching an agreement with the owner of the cemetery to do geophysical surveys there.
Rolling Oaks, which in 1921 was known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery, is privately owned, and city officials said the owners have been reluctant to allow a site identified by historical investigators to be surveyed because it is beneath some known interments.
The Rev. Robert Turner, a Public Oversight Committee member, expressed frustration that the city had yet to gain access to the property.
Brown said she shared his frustration but said the city is committed to examining the property.
“We’re going to push for it because we have to find out; we have to look,” she said.
The area of interest near the Arkansas River is commonly referred to as The Canes. Named for the bamboo-like plants prevalent in the area, it is on the riverbank northwest of the Interstate 244 bridges.
Brown said after the meeting that the anomaly there is smaller “and is potentially a single grave and also potentially a more recent grave.” Examining Oaklawn Cemetery is the city’s first priority, she said.
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
