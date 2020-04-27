The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has chosen a new site for the Greenwood Rising History Center.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, who is the commission’s chairman, informed its members Monday that the center will be built at the southeast corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue.
“The Hille Foundation and 21 North Greenwood, LLC, already in the process of developing the land, halted construction and moved the site of a planned mixed-use building to donate the land to the Centennial Commission,” Matthews wrote in an email. “What an amazing gift and amazing show of support for our efforts.”
The news comes less than two weeks after the Centennial Commission announced that it had been unable to reach an agreement with the Greenwood Cultural Center board to build Greenwood Rising on the GCC property.
Matthews described the new site as a prime location because it sits at the entrance to the historic Greenwood District, just north of the “Frisco Tracks, an important symbolic marker” in the district.
Greenwood Rising will be built to the same specifications as were planned when it was to be constructed in the parking lot south of the Greenwood Cultural Center, Matthews wrote, with one big advantage.
“We will be able to begin construction immediately,” he wrote.
In a news release issued late Monday, Matthews said he was thrilled to be moving forward with the history center.
“Our work continues to center on telling the remarkable story of Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District,” he said. “We are now one step closer to doing just that.”
Maggie Hille-Yar, with the Hille Foundation and 21 North Greenwood LLC, said the organizations were pleased to be part of the momentous project.
“As a member of the Centennial Commission, I understand the crucial role Greenwood Rising will play in sharing the history of Greenwood with the world,” Hille-Yar said in a news release.
Project Director Phil Armstrong has said previously that he expects the Greenwood Rising building to be completed in time for the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration but that programming in the history center would not begin until June 2021.
“This moment is the culmination of an incredible amount of work and community input,” Armstrong in the news release. “We will continue to engage our wide array of stakeholders as we move closer toward the completion of the new crown jewel in the Greenwood District, our history center, Greenwood Rising.”
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
The Race Massacre Centennial Commission began a capital campaign in 2018 to help fund the renovation of the Greenwood Cultural Center and the construction of a Pathway to Hope and a history center that would come to be called the Greenwood Rising History Center.
Construction of the history center was scheduled to begin early this year.
