Rain delayed the planned 7 a.m. start Monday on a test excavation of a site in Oaklawn Cemetery that historians and archaeologists believe may be an unmarked burial site from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.

The test excavation is expected to take at least three days, with Monday spent mostly preparing the site for the painstaking work of carefully uncovering whatever is in an area that subsurface scanning indicates was likely disturbed at some point in the distant past.

Wet weather is likely to slow preparations Monday, and around 7 a.m. crews were seen inside vehicles as the first drops of rain arrived in the Inner Dispersal Loop. NWS Tulsa reported scattered showers and thunderstorms moving east, with potentially heavy rain and winds expected through 8:30 a.m., mainly west of U.S. 75.

Oaklawn will be closed during the work, though spectators will be allowed to watch from outside the west end of the cemetery near where the excavation will take place.

The excavation was originally scheduled to begin April 1 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Records and news reports say 18 Black victims from the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre were buried in Oaklawn, but beyond that is the widespread belief that many more bodies have not been accounted for.

Oaklawn is one of several areas that have been identified as potential burial sites. Others include the present Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa and an area along the Arkansas River immediately west of downtown.

Death certificates have been found for 37 people killed in the massacre, but estimates of the number of dead ranged from 50 to 500 at the time. From the very first, rumors persisted of clandestine burials at various sites including some far from Tulsa.

The search is spearheaded by Mayor G.T. Bynum's office with assistance from a number of individuals and organizations, including the Oklahoma Archeological Survey and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.

