The third public meeting regarding the search for mass graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be held Thursday.
It is expected members of Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee will identify key decision points in the physical investigation process and attempt to establish ground rules for each step moving forward. The historical context aspect of the investigation will also be a topic of discussion.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
The first two meetings laid the groundwork for the purpose of the investigation, sites that the city would be looking for possible mass graves and what field excavation work will entail.
Though the city has not officially determined when the examination of possible mass grave sites will begin, the southwest corner of Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St.; the southeast corner of Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, previously called Booker T. Washington Cemetery, 4300 E. 91st St.; and Newblock Park, 1414 Charles Page Blvd. have been identified as the locations where initial searches will start.
The city of Tulsa, following its July meeting, established a website devoted to collecting information about burial sites. The site, cityoftulsa.org/1921graves, includes information about the city's search for burial sites and a sign-up for emails related to the project.
"The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly," said Mayor G.T. Bynum about the motivation for the project. "As we open this investigation 98 years later, there are both unknowns and truths to uncover. But we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process — filling gaps in our city’s history, and providing healing and justice to our community."