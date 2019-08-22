The first two meetings to examine the possibility of locating unmarked burial sites of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, held in June and July, established the purpose of the project and outlined what the process will entail once started.
On Thursday, during the third meeting, members of the Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee established ground rules for each step in the actual physical investigation and identified decision points that would be made in the future before searches get underway.
The subcommittee on Historical Context and Narrative is analyzing ways to share information about the mass graves investigation with the public while allowing community members to present oral histories, documentation and other items that would enrich the narrative of the massacre.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, explained that he regularly holds public meetings to discuss items related to the excavation plan and the massacre itself.
Others, including committee member Kavin Ross, suggested that getting varying generations of residents involved in sharing stories is vital to the city’s — and affected families’ — efforts to get closer to the truth.
“If they are able to obtain their family stories, that will help the process,” Ross said. “Today, we are getting more stories about what happened that summer. More people are coming forward and saying things that had been hidden for decades. The only thing we are looking for is the truth and to bring respect to the people who were lost almost a century ago.”
MET Cares Foundation member Greg Robinson said advocating for public participation would encourage more people who are hesitant about sharing stories to feel more comfortable doing so.
Following the July meeting, the city of Tulsa established a website devoted to collecting information about burial sites and encouraged the public to share stories and personal details about the massacre.
All of the discussion eventually centered around the objective that the group needed to be as transparent and objective as possible with the understanding that all activities would be scrutinized, particularly if and when human remains are discovered.
“We don’t want a repeat of what happened in Sugarland, Texas,” said Chief Egunwale Fagbenro Amusan. In that town, Newsweek reported, public discussion of how to handle the 95 unearthed graves of black prison laborers who were forced to work on Texas’ sugar cane plantations from 1878 to 1911 occurred only after the unmarked graves had been disturbed.
“Our highest value should be to those who we find,” Amusan said. “The highest value needs to be placed there. We need to make sure our most ethical standard (is) to be truthful about what happened so people don’t try to marginalize the story.”
The next Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave.