The head of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has tabbed a longtime local entrepreneur and community leader to orchestrate projects related to the upcoming 100th anniversary of the event.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the Centennial Commission, announced that Phil Armstrong will serve as project director.
“As project director, Phil will work with the commission, its subcommittees and key Greenwood District organizations to execute plans for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre,” Matthews said in a statement.
Armstrong, who has served on various nonprofit boards in Tulsa and is chairman of the Greenwood Cultural Center Board, was selected from among a pool of 28 applicants, Matthews said.
"I’m very pleased with Phil’s selection, and I know he will do an excellent job on behalf of the commission," he said.