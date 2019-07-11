A proposed project to house a permanent memorial in the heart of the Greenwood District to recognize the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is coming to fruition after architecture firms were chosen to design a museum-grade exhibit center.
On Thursday, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, along with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, announced that New York-based Local Projects will lead the conceptual design of a forthcoming 10,000-square-foot facility scheduled to open in time for the event's 100th anniversary in 2021.
Local Projects, which assisted in the creation of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain and the Legacy Museum of African American History in Montgomery, Alabama, was chosen from among a group of four firms that bid to work on the project. Selser Schaefer Architects, a Tulsa firm, was retained to spearhead design work.
The facility is expected to feature interactive experiences "designed to familiarize both locals and tourists with a robust, contextualized narrative around the history of Tulsa's African American community," according to a news release.
Local historian and author Hannibal B. Johnson will orchestrate curation of the exhibit. The focus of the display is expected to center around Greenwood's history, including the legacy of Black Wall Street before and after the Race Massacre.
The planned project is part of a renovation and expansion of the Greenwood Cultural Center to accompany the John Hope Franklin Center of Reconciliation, ranging in cost from $9 million to $25 million, state Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the Centennial Commission, told the Tulsa World.
In May, members of the Centennial Commission, community leaders and select city officials visited several museum sites to formulate ideas how to effectively present the Race Massacre history to the public in its own version of a museum.
The Centennial Commission has already started work on the Path to Hope project, a walking tour of the original Greenwood area.