Scientists and historians involved in the search for unmarked burial sites from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre explained the work they plan and cautioned their audience Thursday evening against fast results and undue expectations.
“Be realistic,” said Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield, a University of Florida forensic anthropologist specializing in human identification. “A century has passed.”
She told the about 100 people at Rudisill Library to “just remember the two goals for my work I’m approaching this with: I want to send these people home, … and I hope to be able to identify them enough to know (whether they are) … a race massacre victim.”
Stubblefield, whose parents grew up in Tulsa, explained the vagaries of preservation and the difficulties in verifying that remains are those of someone killed in the massacre — especially since two of the identified sites are cemeteries filled with bodies of people who died by all sorts of means.
“I present this not to be a killjoy for those eager to get these stories told,” Stubblefield said. “It’s really to frame a timeline.”
Death certificates have been found for 37 people — 25 African American and 12 white — killed in the massacre, but most authorities think the actual number of deaths was higher. Stories have circulated since the day after the event of bodies being secretly disposed of by various means.
Mass graves, individual burial sites and combinations of the two have been described over the years.
Thursday’s other speakers presented messages similar to Stubblefield’s, promising a thorough search with better equipment than was available 20 years ago, when a similar job was undertaken, but not a certain outcome.
Historian Scott Ellsworth, a Tulsa native who began researching the massacre almost 40 years ago, summarized the three sites to be examined first: the southwest corner of Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St.; the southeast corner of Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, previously called Booker T. Washington Cemetery, 4300 E. 91st St.; and Newblock Park, 1414 Charles Page Blvd.
Ellsworth explained that all three were identified as possibles sites by witnesses, oral histories and ground anomalies found during the search 20 years ago by the Tulsa Race Riot Commission.
None were excavated at that time, and officials present Thursday night said no decision along those lines will be made until data from field work by the Oklahoma Archeological Survey is analyzed.
The survey’s Scott Hammerstedt described the types of equipment that will be used during the field work, how each one works, and the strengths and weaknesses of each test. He said they will not produce the kind of results television and movies suggest.
“You are not going to get (an image of) an actual skeleton,” Hammerstedt said. “It will not happen with any of the machines.”
What the machines will do is produce images of anomalies indicating the ground has been disturbed and in some cases the general shape of buried objects. Hammerstedt said some burial sites are easy to identify and others are more complicated.
Ellsworth said he and the late Dick Warner, another local historian, identified at least 25 possible sites in the late 1990s, but he said pinpointing those locations was difficult if not impossible.
“If you don’t have a piece of land you can point to … in a pretty finite area, you’re not going to find anything,” said Ellsworth. “In an area this size (about 200 square feet) you could bury 100 bodies. Imagine how many areas there are this size in this building, in the parking lot outside. The world gets very big early on.”
Ellsworth, who thinks it likely the death toll is higher and possibly much higher than the official count, said, “We might not find anything at those sites. Or we might not find any mass graves. We might find the remains of three people, or five people.
“This is really unprecedented work that we’re doing,” he said. “I really can’t think of anywhere in the country where there’s already been so much effort put in, there’s ongoing effort, and please know that even though you may not hear from us for a few months, we’re not lying around. We’re committed to this.”
