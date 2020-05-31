Upcoming city projects in the works to commemorate Tulsa Race Massacre, begin north Tulsa development
A host of government entities, businesses and nonprofits have projects set to begin in north Tulsa in the year leading up to the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on May 31- June 1, 2021. Some are specific to the massacre, others are economic development projects that have been in the works for years. Here is a summary:
Greenwood Arts Project: Artist Rick Lowe has been selected to lead this program funded through a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Temporary art installations to celebrate and commemorate the Greenwood District and Black Wall Street will be installed throughout the district over the next year. The first artist awards are expected to be announced next week.
1921 Race Massacre Centennial Arts Commission Commemorative Grants: This program provides grants of up to $10,000 to local organizations, individuals and communities to give them the opportunity to participate in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre commemoration.
Greenwood Rising History Center: Construction of this facility on the southeast corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue is expected to begin in the summer or early fall and be completed in time for the centennial commemoration but exhibits likely will not be in place until at least June of 2021.
Pathway to Hope: The revised route of the pathway will run from John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park to Greenwood Avenue between ONEOK Field and the Inner Dispersal Loop. The pathway will include monuments to prominent Greenwood residents, businesses and possibly some artwork as well. The project is expected to be completed in early 2021.
Black Wall Street Gallery: To commemorate the 99th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Black Wall Street Gallery will run The Healing Series through August 2020, launch The Unity Series in September 2020 and launch The Love Series in February 2021. The gallery will feature artwork by local and national artists.
Greenwood Cultural Center Renovation: Tulsa voters approved $5.3 million in last year’s Improve Our Tulsa sales tax renewal package for improvements but collections do not begin until July 2021, meaning work is not expected to begin before the centennial commemoration of the massacre.
Economic Development, USA BMX: Construction of an Olympic-quality track, a USA BMX headquarters building and a Hall of Fame museum at the Evans-Fintube property north of downtown is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The city will also conduct a feasibility study on the Evans Building, also known as the Oklahoma Iron Works Building, as it looks to turn the historic structure into mixed-use development.
Kirkpatrick Heights Heights Master Plan: The city is expected to announce soon the selection of a planning team to work with the community to create the Kirkpatrick Heights Addition and Greenwood Site Master Plan. The area encompasses 56 acres of Tulsa Development Authority-owned land returned to the TDA in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.
Historic Greenwood District Main Street Program: Recently approved by the Oklahoma Main Street Program Center, the program’s early work is expected to focus on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, educating the public on the historical significance of the area, and branding.
Muncie at Peoria-Mohawk Business Park: Muncie Power Products Inc. is the first business to build on the 120-acre industrial site at Peoria Avenue and 36th Street North. The company’s facility will occupy about 40 acres. Site work on the project is nearly complete and construction of the facility is expected to begin in the near future.
Envision Comanche: This $100 million Tulsa Housing Authority project looks to transform the 36th Street North corridor into a mixed-use, mixed-income community and replacing the 271 public housing units at Comanche Park. In all, up to 560 units will be constructed. Amenities include a park, a trail network and an urban farm. Officials plan to break ground on the first phase of the project at the southwest corner of 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue in the spring or early summer.
Project Oasis: A planned $5 million grocery store at the Shoppes at Peoria, 1717 N. Peoria Ave., is a public-private collaboration. Construction bids have been received and assessed by the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation. Work is underway on a construction schedule.
Black Wall Street Museum: As an incubator, the gallery will launch Stradford & Smitherman, a clothing brand; Black Wall Street Investments, an investment club; Needle & Wax, a record store; and Black Wall Street Film Festival.
