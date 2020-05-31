Sunday’s commemoration of the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was not just a call to remember but also to actively participate in readying for next year’s centennial.
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial’s event was broadcast live online from the Mabel B. Little House, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., and featured remarks by local, state and national leaders.
It opened with a surprise appearance by David Lindelof, creator and executive producer of HBO’s wildly popular TV series “Watchmen,” which begins with the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Even though it was presented in the context of a fictional story, what happened in Greenwood was real,” said Lindelof, who recited a memorable line from his series – “Wounds need air.” “Today’s event is that air – the more we talk about Greenwood, the more air we give to its memory.”
Viewers of the series had the same shocked reaction as Lindelof’s own, upon learning the truth about what event host Phil Armstrong, project director with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, called “one of the least known acts of racially motivated violence in American history.”
He had a message for fans and future viewers of "Watchmen," who feel a call to action after gaining this knowledge: “Continue to give it air — to tell the story of what happened. But you can also give support, whatever you can, to Greenwood Rising,” a new museum being planned for the southeast corner of North Greenwood Avenue and East Archer Street.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, noted that he grew up only five minutes from the historic Greenwood District, but learned very little about the events of May 31, 1921 during his formative education in Tulsa.
He, too, called for support for the Greenwood Rising museum.
“We firmly believe this will be a pilgrimage-type of opportunity from all cultures all over the world to come to the center of the country, the hub of America, to learn about how we defeat racism and bigotry in this country,” Pinnell said. “We are going to take direction from you, but I assure you, the state of Oklahoma we will be with you every step of the way.”
Also providing recorded remarks was Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, whom Armstrong called “a longtime supporter and friend of the commission.”
“Ninety-nine years ago, the city of Tulsa was on fire. Hundreds of African-Americans lay dead in the street. Thousands of African-Americans were homeless. It was the tail-end of the worst race massacre in American history,” Lankford said. “We should pause, we should remember and we should see if there are things we can still learn, and see what we can do to be able to grow in the future.”
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and founder and chairman of the race massacre commission, read a written statement “from one of our top supporters” and former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.
“As the people of Tulsa and all around the nation mark the 99th anniversary of the Greenwood massacre this weekend, let us all re-commit ourselves to the kinds of changes we need to make in our governments and communities to build a future — as I said in Tulsa earlier this year — where color and capital are no longer related, and where the promise of American equality rings true in every community,” read the statement from Bloomberg.
Matthews called on every Tulsa resident, elected official, corporation, nonprofit, church, school, and every tourism and economic development entity in the state “to come together and be part of the upcoming centennial.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told the story of Dr. A.C. Jackson, a noted surgeon during the early 20th century who invented surgical tools still in use today.
After tending to the injured from the massacre into the wee hours of the night at Booker T. Washington Hospital in Tulsa, he returned to his home, only to be confronted on the street the following morning by a group of white men.
“He raised his hands to surrender to them and they shot him anyway,” Bynum said. “Dr. Jackson, at the age of 40, one of the foremost surgeons in the entire country at time, was killed solely because he was a black man in Tulsa … Dr. Jackson’s story is a reminder to us of how important it is that we tell the stories of those who died and also those who rebuilt following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. That is why the city of Tulsa has made it a priority to identify the missing graves from the 1921 Race Massacre.”
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin noted that his predecessor had already formally apologized for being “complicit” in the massacre, and he vowed that the police department is committed to becoming grounded in relationship-based, community policing.
“As Tulsa’s first black police chief, I represent progress. What I don’t represent is mission accomplished,” said Franklin. “We have much work to do in the realm of race relations.”
Closing remarks were made by Brenda Alford, whose grandparents survived the massacre, along with their 2 year old daughter, but lost their businesses.
She read a quote from that former 2-year old, her survivor aunt Cecelia Nails Palmer, who grew up and helped open academia’s doors to fellow African-Americans.
She earned her doctorate from Oklahoma State University, where she was the first black instructor in the English department. Then, in 1970, she became the first black faculty member at the University of Tulsa.
“‘There is no such thing as standing still when change comes and all traditions are destroyed. When we have no past, we have no future,’” Alford read.
Watch the webcast of the event here: https://www.facebook.com/tulsatriumphs2021/ or at https://www.tulsa2021.org/
For complete Tulsa World coverage of the massacre, go to tulsaworld.com/racemassacre.