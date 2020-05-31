RACE MASSACRE ARCHIVE

1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. courtesy/Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Lbrary, The University of Tulsa

 Mike Simons

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission hosted a video event Sunday afternoon to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The commission was joined by state and city leaders provided personal reflections about the tragedy that occurred in 1921 and the upcoming centennial.

Speakers included U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, state Sen. Kevin Matthews, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Phil Armstrong, project director, Tulsa Race Massacre Commission and decendents' representative Brenda Alford.

Watch a webcast of the event here: https://www.facebook.com/tulsatriumphs2021/ or at  https://www.tulsa2021.org/

For complete Tulsa World coverage of the massacre, go to tulsaworld.com/racemassacre.

Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues.

