Rainy, muggy weather couldn’t keep visitors away from the Gathering Place on Monday as the attraction began Phase I of its reopening plan.

All major pathways, lawns and trails, the skate park and BMX track were opened, though light rain intermittently closed the skate park and track.

Three Hawkinson brothers from south Broken Arrow began to grow distraught when they arrived to find the skate parks closed.

“We promised them when it would open we’d come,” Sybil Hawkinson said of her and her husband, Eric.

Their boys, clad in Mohawk helmets, used their wheels to seek out an employee for an explanation.

“I’ll just go take off my shirt and dry the place,” Isaac, 6, told his mother.

But their concern was enough for employees to do another assessment after the rains ceased, and they found the BMX track was just dry enough to open, which elicited some victorious cheers from the boys.

The track was soon buzzing with life, attracting experienced skaters as well as tiny wheelsters like Evan Dolan, 4, who calmly pedaled up cement hills bigger than he.

“He learned how to ride two days ago,” Shawn Dolan, of Tulsa, said. “Now he’s addicted to skate parks.”

The rest of the park’s walkways drew a handful of visitors compared to the normal crowds, likely due to the weather, but the wildflowers showed out in full force.

Amenities remaining closed include The Lodge, ONEOK Boathouse, playgrounds and sports courts. Restrooms will be open at The Patio and ONEOK Boathouse during park hours, according to a news release.

“The health and safety of Gathering Place staff, volunteers and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to closely follow the most recent recommendations from the CDC and the City of Tulsa,” the release states.

“Thank you for exercising social distancing and wearing a mask while visiting.”

Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and drew nearly 3 million people in its first 12 months of operation, despite historic flooding that affected attendance during parts of 2019.

