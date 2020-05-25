...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN
ARKANSAS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE...
HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...
NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...
SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
* SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY
HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 75 THROUGH
TONIGHT. AREAL AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES
ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE.
THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IF
IT FALLS ON AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN HEAVY RAIN THE PAST FEW DAYS.
* IN ADDITION TO THE FLASH FLOODING, THE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL
WILL LEAD TO RISES ON MAINSTEM RIVERS, WITH ADDITIONAL RIVER
FLOODING POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
Shawn Dolan wheels Evan, 4, up to the skate parks at Gathering Place on Monday, May 25, 2020. The attraction began Phase I of its reopening plan on Memorial Day. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
Isaac Hawkinson, 6, sat on his board as his family brainstormed alternate plans in case the skate parks at Gathering Place remained closed due to rain on Monday, May 25, 2020. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
Noah Hawkinson, 10, of Broken Arrow tries out his blades at the BMX Pump Track at Gathering Place while his father, Eric Hawkinson, looks on Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
Shawn Dolan captures his tiny rider, Evan, 4, on the BMX Pump Track at Gathering Place. The area reopened to the public Monday, May 25, 2020, following pandemic closures. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
Barricades block the entrance to the Gathering Place on May 11. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Rainy, muggy weather couldn’t keep visitors away from the Gathering Place on Monday as the attraction began Phase I of its reopening plan.
All major pathways, lawns and trails, the skate park and BMX track were opened, though light rain intermittently closed the skate park and track.
Three Hawkinson brothers from south Broken Arrow began to grow distraught when they arrived to find the skate parks closed.
“We promised them when it would open we’d come,” Sybil Hawkinson said of her and her husband, Eric.
Their boys, clad in Mohawk helmets, used their wheels to seek out an employee for an explanation.
“I’ll just go take off my shirt and dry the place,” Isaac, 6, told his mother.
But their concern was enough for employees to do another assessment after the rains ceased, and they found the BMX track was just dry enough to open, which elicited some victorious cheers from the boys.
The track was soon buzzing with life, attracting experienced skaters as well as tiny wheelsters like Evan Dolan, 4, who calmly pedaled up cement hills bigger than he.
“He learned how to ride two days ago,” Shawn Dolan, of Tulsa, said. “Now he’s addicted to skate parks.”
The rest of the park’s walkways drew a handful of visitors compared to the normal crowds, likely due to the weather, but the wildflowers showed out in full force.
Amenities remaining closed include The Lodge, ONEOK Boathouse, playgrounds and sports courts. Restrooms will be open at The Patio and ONEOK Boathouse during park hours, according to a news release.
“The health and safety of Gathering Place staff, volunteers and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to closely follow the most recent recommendations from the CDC and the City of Tulsa,” the release states.
“Thank you for exercising social distancing and wearing a mask while visiting.”
Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and drew nearly 3 million people in its first 12 months of operation, despite historic flooding that affected attendance during parts of 2019.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455