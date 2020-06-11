Rally for Black Lives: A Peaceful Protest is beginning at the Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa at 6 p.m.
The rally is being hosted by Tykebrean Cheshier, who says this will be a peaceful rally and not a march. The event will include a water station, a snack table and voter registration. Donations will be taken for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.
A large crowd is expected.
Tulsa World reporter Stetson Payne will be tweeting from the event at @stetson__payne, and reporter Kyle Hinchey will be Facebooking live at facebook.com/tulsaworld. We'll also keep you informed here.
Update 7 p.m.:
Guthrie Green officials estimate that about 1,000 people are here for the rally.