A rare late-season storm system sweeping into the region from the Rockies kicked up large swaths of dust that reduced visibility in much of the state.

Tuesday's dust was the result of a strong cold front approaching the area from the west, said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

"It's an unusual weather system for this time of year," he said. "We normally don't see this strong of a system this late in the season."

Piltz added that had it not been for Tropical Storm Christobal, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, the storm system now approaching Oklahoma would have had the potential for severe weather.

"A lot of the moisture is centered around the remnants of that storm in the central U.S.," he said. "If that hadn't have happened, we could have been looking at a significant severe weather day in Oklahoma."

While visibly noticeable in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Tuesday's dust only reduced visibility to four to five miles at times, Piltz said.

"It's definitely noticeable, but it's not so heavy that it is causing any major visibility issues," he said.

A wind advisory was in effect for the Tulsa area until 7 p.m.

The approaching front will bring some relief to the area on Wednesday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

"The humidity levels have also gone down," Piltz said. "We're going to see lower humidity levels for quite a while."

