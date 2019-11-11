Tulsa-area residents may wake up to record low temperatures Tuesday following sleet and snow on Monday.
Officially, the city received 0.10 inches of sleet Monday at the National Weather Service’s measuring station at Tulsa International Airport.
At least one person was critically injured when the vehicle she was driving lost control on an icy Interstate 44 near 11th Street on Monday morning and struck another vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Winds were also gusting at over 40 mph in many locations, including Tulsa, Bixby and Talala, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet — dropping wind chill values into the single digits to lower teens.
The record low for Nov. 12 is 15 degrees, set in 1911. The forecast is for temperatures to dip to 14 degrees in Tulsa on Tuesday morning.
“It’s going to be close,” said Robert Darby, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tulsa. “It should break or tie” the record, he said.
Temperatures on Monday afternoon in the 20s were nearly 50 degrees colder than Sunday’s high of 74, due to a strong cold front that swept through the region early Monday.
“It’s going to be moving east of us ... then really no precipitation chances for the next several days,” Darby said. “But it is going to be significantly below normal through the work week.”
Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 34, forecasters said. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the mid-20s.
A gradual warming trend with sunny skies will continue into the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, and mid-50s on Friday and Saturday.
Darby said it is not unusual for Tulsa to see wintry weather this time of year.
“This time a year we can have these strong systems go through,” he said.
Despite Monday’s bitterly cold conditions, according to the Climate Prediction Center, eastern Oklahoma has a 40% to 50% chance of being warmer than normal for November, December and January.
There are equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation during that three-month period, according to the center.