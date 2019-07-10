The American Red Cross said it has a shortage of blood donations and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.
About 450 fewer blood drives were held last week than during a typical week, leading to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than is needed for patients in a single week.
“Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
For more information about the Northeast Oklahoma Red Cross office, visit bit.ly/neoklahomarc.
Blood drives in July
Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 E. 11th St.: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bixby: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9, Utica Park Clinic Bixby, 12620 S. Memorial Drive
Broken Arrow: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31, APS FireCo, 2000 W. Detroit
Jenks: Noon-6 p.m. July 29, Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St.
Owasso: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 21, St. Henry Catholic Church, 8500 Owasso Expressway
10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 24, Homestead of Owasso, 14701 E. 86th St. North
10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26, Owasso Library, 103 W. Broadway
Tulsa: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 10, ONE Gas, 15 E. Fifth St.
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 11, Williams Tower, 7 E. Second St.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 13, Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial
7 a.m.-1 p.m. July 16, Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.
1 p.m.-7 p.m. July 16, Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 20, Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 21, Holy Family Cathedral, 122 W. Eighth St.
11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 28, Southern Hills Baptist Church, 5590 S. Lewis Ave.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 30, Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, 7777 E. Apache, Suite A217
