The original red neon glow of Billy Ray’s Catfish & BBQ returned to Tulsa’s sky Wednesday night.
The vintage beacon from the restaurant’s 1984 opening on Southwest Boulevard is the first to be refurbished under the city’s Route 66 Neon Sign Grant program. The effort hopes to return neon splendor to the Mother Road with restored vintage or new signs designed with a retro feel to attract tourism and investment.
“The sign is extremely special,” said Sherry Cooper, owner of Billy Ray’s and his widow. “Not only is the sign a duplicate of Billy Ray’s mother’s handwriting, but it’s been out of order for a very, very long time.”
The program began in April with $40,000 in Vision Tax funds for grants and in July received an additional $40,000. Matching funds up to $10,000 are available for exterior signage containing not less than 25% neon or alternative LED lighting within the Route 66 overlay.
“We’ve had inquiries from various groups up and down the road asking how they can create a similar program in their Route 66 community,” said Rhys Martin, chairman of the Route 66 Commission. “Whenever enthusiasts talk about the resurgent interest in Route 66, they point to Tulsa as a place that’s ‘doing it right.’ ”
The Billy Ray’s grant is $2,615 of a $5,230 restoration project, according to information provided by the Tulsa Planning Office. Tally’s Good Food Cafe is receiving $10,000 for a new project tabbed at $25,749.
Another seven entities are recommended for grants but are still navigating the permit process before being awarded contracts. If those all go through, there will be $129,330 in restored or newly built signs, of which grants cover $61,790.70.
“When you combine these projects with the small neon sign park we’re planning on the southwest side of the Cyrus Avery Bridge, it creates a real must-see corridor,” Martin said.
Six of the nine are on 11th Street, two are on Southwest Boulevard and one is on Lewis Avenue a block south of 11th.
Amanda DeCort, chairwoman of the Route 66 Commission’s preservation and design committee, said she hopes applications come in from the Whittier Square Historic District, too.
DeCort said the committee has been able to work with sign companies to help businesses meet the grant requirements. The group also is working on tweaks to the program that would allow downtown business and property owners along the historic road to participate because they aren’t included in the Route 66 overlay.
“Even downtown Tulsa was dripping with neon back in the day,” she said.
As for Cooper, she said the city’s gift allowed her to restore Billy Ray’s sign at a “very reasonable price.” Customers had been eagerly asking her about the sign’s new life and whether there would be media attention when it turned on.
“The people on Highway 75 can see it,” Cooper said. “It’s going to be a beautiful addition to Route 66.”
