After the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed an underage Tulsa County resident became ill following the use of a vaping product, those involved in the state’s medical cannabis industry are stressing the importance of reliable testing.
“Personally, I look at labs as one of the first lines of defense for the medicine those patients are consuming,” said Kyle Felling, who runs F.A.S.T. Laboratories, a medical cannabis testing facility with offices in Oklahoma and Arkansas. “As a lab, we figure out how much medicine is in there, but we also help the patient be assured about what’s not in there, things like pesticides, heavy metals and E. Coli.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Tuesday reported receiving 1,080 cases across 48 states and one U.S. territory of lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products. Of those, 18 deaths have been confirmed in 15 states.
Scott Schaeffer, managing director for the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, said he’s heard about at least three possible cases of vaping-induced poisoning in the state but fears stigma could keep people from seeking medical attention more promptly.
“Although there seems to be this indication it might be related to some THC type products, especially ones that are purchased on the street, not all of the people who have developed severe symptoms have vaped those types of products,” he said.
Schaeffer said the “cluster of cases” in the news indicates to the agency that vaping, even if the product has nicotine instead of THC, is not a “completely safe” method of consumption.
OSDH Communications Director Tony Sellars said while no one is currently hospitalized in Oklahoma for a vaping injury, 78 percent of the 578 people who gave the CDC information about their consumption habits reported using products with THC. Thirty-seven percent of those who said they used THC vaping products told the CDC they did so exclusively, Sellars said.
The CDC said 80 percent of patients who have sought treatment for a vaping illness are younger than 35, with 16 percent being younger than 18.
A CDC news release indicates personnel there identified vitamin E acetate in several samples after the Food and Drug Administration began testing products that caused illnesses. However, neither agency has been able to list that substance as the definite cause because “no one substance, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all of the samples tested” in products with THC and nicotine.
“Identifying any compounds present in the samples will be one piece of the puzzle but won’t necessarily answer questions about causality, which makes our ongoing work critical,” Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said last month. Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox has even gone so far as to ask people to refrain from their use while health officials further investigate the situation.
House Bill 2612 took legal effect in late August, setting up an extensive regulatory framework that included a requirement for testing legal cannabis products in Oklahoma. But testing procedures are still not yet uniform across the legal industry, and vape products sold on the black market are not subject to the level of oversight as those sold at dispensaries.
Lawrence Pasternack, one of the leaders of the Oklahoma Cannabis Liberty Alliance patient advocacy group, said he believed the culprit causing illnesses is likely from “something deep in the supply chain” such as an “adulterated carrier or additive.” He also said the containers used in black-market products could present their own safety risks and warned against people putting additives in products after buying them.
“While this is an event whose cause is outside of the cannabis supply chain itself, it is nevertheless a good reminder that the products we consume should be tested,” Pasternack said. “So long as the government continues to drag its feet on cannabis reform, they are letting ideology override science and public health.”
Felling said F.A.S.T. Laboratories has processed more than 9,300 samples for Oklahoma businesses since the beginning of the year, leading to more than 16,000 tests so far for solvents, THC and CBD potency, heavy metals and pesticides. He recommended patients seeking vape or other cannabis products purchase them from licensed dispensaries who are able to produce documentation of the test results they received.
Felling said it can be costly for businesses to submit test samples but said it is essential in order for shops to remain compliant in the eyes of the OMMA. However, he said his laboratory is licensed with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs because the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority hasn’t yet began approving its own laboratory licenses.
The OMMA is projected to begin issuing laboratory licenses by next year, which will eventually come with a requirement for accreditation from an organization such as the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.
“That will help weed out good labs from bad ones,” Felling said. “It at least makes certain that you have certain processes in place that gives some sort of validity to the results you produce.”