Businesses looking to find qualified candidates can now reserve a booth at the Tulsa World's next career fair.
The Tulsa World hosts two career fairs each year to help connect job seekers with local businesses.
The deadline to reserve a booth is Aug. 23. To purchase a booth or for sponsorship inquiries, please contact Erin Hofener at 918-581-7346 or email Erin.Hofener@tulsaworld.com. Space is limited.
The Tulsa World Career Fair is set for Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a new location, River Spirit Expo on the lower level of Expo Square.
The Tulsa World is partnering with Oklahoma Works and Workforce Oklahoma for this career fair.
The event is free and open to the public.
Learn more about reserving a booth at tulsacareerfair.com.
Share the Facebook event to businesses that have open job positions or those you know who are looking for a job.
To get your resume on the most popular job website in northeastern Oklahoma, go to tulsaworldjobs.com.