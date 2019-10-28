A residential tire and electronic waste collection event will be held Saturday by the Metropolitan Environmental Trust.
The collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tulsa zoo entrance, 6421 E. 36th St. North.
Each resident may drop off up to 10 tires at no cost. Only automobile tires that are off rims will be accepted.
The M.e.t. also is accepting E-waste such as computers, printers, flat-screen monitors, DVD players, or anything with batteries or a power cord. Mercury thermostats and thermometers also will be accepted.
There is a $10 fee for CRT computer monitors and a $21 fee for televisions. Residents can prepay the fee at www.metrecycle.com or by cash or credit card at the event. If prepaid, residents can tape the receipt to the screen or show the receipt from their phone. All individual E-waste items must weigh less than 50 pounds. No refrigerators or air-conditioning units will be accepted due to Freon regulations.
The event is for residents of Tulsa, Tulsa County, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso and Sand Springs.
For more information, call 918-584-0584.