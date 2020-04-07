We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Tulsa city and county officials banded together Tuesday to urge residents to wear cloth face coverings while performing essential tasks in public.

The guidance coincides with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and officials emphasized that wearing a face covering doesn't necessarily protect the one who wears it, but it protects others in case someone is unknowingly infected, serving to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Because it is spreading, Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department reiterated, and "your choices and actions should reflect that."

"I'm starting to hate this virus," Dart said at the news conference.“One month and one day ago I stood before you and shared that Tulsa County confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a Tulsa County resident. Today, I am sad to announce that the numbers continue to climb. We now have 273 cases, the vast majority of which were community acquired with no known source of infection."

Fourteen residents have died of the disease, according to THD data released Tuesday, which included the county's youngest victim to date: a 22-year-old Broken Arrow husband and new dad.

There are 233 active confirmed cases in the county, and 26 patients have recovered.

“Stay home as much as possible," Dart pleaded. "Tulsa County contains thousands of essential employees who must go to work. We’re asking everyone to do their part. No one is immune to this.

"As long as people do not social distance, this will get worse before it gets better."

Dart emphasized that residents should not wear medical face masks, which could put health care workers and first responders in danger, but said simple instructions on how to make cloth face coverings can be found at tulsa-health.org/COVID19.

Those who cannot remove their face coverings on their own should not wear or have one put on them, such as children under 2, those who have trouble breathing or anyone who is incapacitated, Dart said.

Dart also said gloves should be reserved for taking care of a sick person in a home, not used in public, but neither wearing a face covering nor gloves trumps following basic health recommendations, such as keeping 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and frequent hand washing.

Mayor G.T. Bynum explained that wearing face coverings when out in public is not required of residents but strongly encouraged. A legally-binding order is not yet necessary, he said.

“Our police officers have enough on their hands out in the field right now enforcing the orders we’ve put in place,” Bynum said.

Bynum encouraged residents to focus on matters they could control in their own lives, such as following CDC guidelines and maintaining distance from others, supporting local business while their platforms are restricted and finding ways to share hope.

Bynum acknowledged the bad the virus brought into the community, but he pointed out the good it has uncovered; parents are spending time with their children, people are reaching out to their loved ones more often to catch up, and multitudes of residents are stepping up to find ways to help.

He applauded area businesses' efforts to take precautions while also serving their customers, and he challenged customers to take personal responsibility of their actions.

"If you see a bunch of people at a store...don't go in," Bynum said. “I really want to thank everyone in Tulsa who’s doing the right thing, right now to protect our neighbors. You’re the heroes of this event and will be recognized, I think, historically, for having sacrificed in unprecedented ways so that people can get the medical treatment that they need.”

