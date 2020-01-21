OKLAHOMA CITY — A retired priest who served in the greater metro area, as well as in Tulsa, is facing allegations of child sex abuse.
The Rev. Marvin Leven, 94, has been added to the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City's list of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse involving children, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said Tuesday.
Coakley said Leven retired as a parish priest in June 1999 but served as assistant chaplain at Mercy Health Center in Oklahoma City until 2013. In his history, Leven also served in Tulsa at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Holy Family Cathedral.
Kim Davis, a retired Oklahoma City Police detective, was hired by the McAfee & Taft law firm at the request of the archdiocese to investigate older allegations of abuse of a minor. In the investigation, Davis reported that the archdiocese was contacted in 1993 by a former parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid who reported allegations of abuse against Leven that started when the man was age 15 and recurred when he as a young adult at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond.