My 12-year old nephew is a great kid. He is funny, loving and kind. He is also ornery and a prankster.
A few of the things that I love most about him are that he still holds my hand in public, he shares my love of basketball and that he looks just like me. He is my dude.
So, why is my relationship with my nephew worth writing about? Because I worry about him. At times, I’m afraid for him. He is a black boy who looks older than his age and he is learning to ride his bike.
Let me back up. Recently, I was at my sister’s house watching him ride his bike. He is concentrating on pedaling but not turning the handlebars, so he keeps riding through the yards of his neighbors. As we continually yelled at him to turn, the thought crept through my mind that the mere presence of this black boy riding past the window of his white neighbor’s home could be cause for him to be hurt. My sister’s family is one of two black families in this expensive neighborhood.
Some of you may be thinking that is a far-fetched thought. Except, it’s not.
Ahmaud Arbery was out for a run. It would seem unlikely that he would be dead from that normal everyday activity. Nevertheless, his mom celebrated this Mother’s Day without her son because he was gunned down in broad daylight by white men who decided he looked suspicious. At one time, a long time ago, I thought it far-fetched also. Now, it is our reality. By our, I mean black folk.
In Oklahoma City, there was a recent situation where a black delivery driver, Travis Miller was blocked from leaving a neighborhood where he had just made a delivery. A white man who lived there demanded to know why he was there. It was seemingly apparent as Miller had on a uniform and the work truck had the name of the company painted on the doors. He was harassed over 30 minutes. At one point, you could see tears streaming down the man’s face. Miller feared for his life and with good reason.
We have hash-tagged young black lives to death (pun intended).
#TerenceCrutcher
#EricGarner
#TrayvonMartin
#MikeBrown
#AtatianaJefferson
#SandraBland
#EricHarris
#AhmaudArbery
#BreonnaTaylor
And now #GeorgeFloyd. These are just the people I remember off the top of my head.
Some of you are thinking, here we go again with Black Lives Matter. Yes, here we go.
On the way home from my sister’s house, I told myself that my nephew would be OK and that I should think positive. Then I got home and watched the video of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and it shook me.
I decided to go run my 2.23 miles in his honor. I finished the run and realized that I felt worse. It seemed so hollow. As I posted about my run on Facebook, I also posted about my frustration, anger and hurt.
Why didn’t I see white people posting about Ahmaud Arbery? Where was their outrage over the death of this innocent black person? Especially my white friends whom I consider down for the cause. Have we gotten to the point of normalizing the death of black lives?
Some white folk ask what they can or should do. I am so tired of saying this, but we must create change. At this point, everyone should act as if these people are their own sons and daughters. You can’t wait to stand for injustice until the issue becomes your own personal loss. There may be no one left to stand for you.
Novelist, James Baldwin wrote, “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.”
Humanity is interconnected. This is not a black issue; it is a human issue. All humans should be enraged at the continual injustices suffered by black lives.
In the meantime, if you see my nephew riding his bike past your window, please remember he is just a 12-year-old kid learning to turn his handlebars.