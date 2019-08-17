America is broken, and it has been for quite some time — maybe since the beginning of time.
During a recent training at a national conference, as is my routine, I asked for honest feedback from attendees about their biases in order to drive my presentation. This conference, though, won the prize for making my heart the heaviest it’s ever felt about the plight of humanity.
I always expect to be jolted somewhat by some of the responses I receive, but these responses sunk my soul. As you read them, please keep in mind that these responses are about human beings:
• “I’m scared of black people. They are just so intense.”
• “I’m uncomfortable walking past a group of people of color.”
• “My discomfort around people of color and ethnic minorities makes it hard to be around people of color.”
• “I have not developed relationships outside of my race.”
• “I disengage from media that doesn’t center around a theme/culture I relate to.”
• “I have never shopped at businesses that don’t target white people.”
• “I am uncomfortable around black people, so I don’t hire them.”
• “I’m more rude to these people. I don’t want to offer them my assistance, and I avoid them.”
Read the statements again. Read them as many times as you need until you understand that there is a fundamental problem. It’s a problem we all have a responsibility to fix (regardless if we believe we do).
Please don’t get stuck on who created the problem because at this point it doesn’t even matter. What does matter is that those who are the problem are stopped. Nobody gets a pass!
During the session, as we discussed the statements, I couldn’t help but share that people of color have a lot more to fear from our white counterparts than vice versa. You only need to turn on your television, look at your breaking news alerts or scroll your timelines to see that.
To that end, can someone please explain to me what people of color have done to warrant your fear, your indignation, your scorn and your inhumanity?
We have people shooting up other people simply because of what color they are, who they serve or who they love. Something is viscerally wrong with that.
Some want to say it’s mental illness while others want to blame a person because a known cause feels better than the truth: These biases are steeped in racism.
We are literally in a place where people treat their pets better than humans. We give our pets more love, grace, forgiveness and common respect and decency than we give our neighbors.
We even give love to stray pets. I’ve seen people walk up to stray dogs, pet them, feed them and in some cases take them home.
That is unconditional love. We should try it for humans.
It doesn’t have to be the touchy-feely kind of love. I would settle for the total-acceptance-of-humanity kind of love.
Total acceptance would mean that my race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, immigration status, gender, religion, piercings, tattoos, dyed hair, dirty clothes or lack of shelter would not prevent you from showing me kindness, mercy, empathy or common decency. The humanity in you would respect the humanity in me.
Inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, it says: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
It sounds like total acceptance to me, but maybe we should remove it. Obviously, some people think we mean it.
Featured video
Corey Atchison and attorneys react after he was released from custody, where he spent 28 years serving time on a wrongful murder conviction
Read the story: Man set free after 28 years in prison for crime he didn't commit now adjusts to life outside