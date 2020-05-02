We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

By the time you read this article, there will be more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 64,000 deaths in the United States alone.

Additionally, over 30 million people have been laid off and filed for unemployment within the last six weeks. We are engrossed in a worldwide crisis, but one of the main issues rising as a top conversation is that of vulnerable populations, especially in areas of race and small businesses.

Some are wondering why we can’t get away from it. Others are mad that it’s even a discussion. Personally, I’m hurt, frustrated and mad about it.

My hope is that some of the good that comes from this pandemic is that people see the disparity that is the constant talk. If coronavirus doesn’t show you this, nothing ever will.

Race

In my last column, I noted that this virus represents everyone. It does not discriminate.

Nothing about you, from your race or education to your income level, can stop you from contracting it. Where you live is of no consequence. Locality cannot save you. It is coming for all of us. It is closing our schools, our businesses, our states and our countries. The financial devastation to the world is unprecedented.

While this is still true, I also realize that it reads as if coronavirus is an equalizer among all of us when current data has begun to show stark differences.

According to the American Prospect, in New York City, black and Latino people are dying at almost twice the rate of the total population. In Chicago, the disparity is deafening: tragically, black people account for about 70% of the coronavirus deaths but roughly 30% of the city’s population.

And from there, it gets worse. In cities such as Milwaukee and Atlanta, and in the states like Louisiana and Alabama, the deaths of black people from the coronavirus account for a higher percentage than their population. Our numbers look different here in Oklahoma. More than 70% of the confirmed cases and deaths are white people while people of color make up the other 20-plus percent.

The inequity across America is staggering. This is all due to things like living conditions that result from institutional racism from housing segregation; work circumstances, in that people of color work in essential industries; and of course, underlying health conditions. These factors came together to create a perfect storm for a pandemic.

Small business

The pandemic’s reach doesn’t end with people and death. Its flow into economics is substantial, especially for small businesses. The inability of many small businesses to remain afloat is staggering.

From bailouts to paycheck protections, something is awry in the governmental support of small businesses, and the punch is powerful.

The second week of March, I was in Birmingham preparing to catch a flight to Dallas for my next speaking gig when I got the call that the March 13 engagement had been canceled. Within 48 hours, the next two months on my calendar vanished.

Many entrepreneurs are grieving the loss of businesses built from nothing — businesses that in many cases have taken over half a lifetime to nurture. Like them, I, too, am among that number, dealing with the loss of business. A lot of business.

Entrepreneurs learn to anticipate a lot of market changes. We learn to adjust. As we grow, we save for the difficult times and plan for the challenges that are out of our control.

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that one of those unforeseen challenges would be a virus.

As my business came to a screeching halt, along with so many others, I allowed fear to creep in. Every email canceling a speaking engagement was like watching someone withdraw large amounts of money from my bank account. The worst part is making decisions regarding the lives of employees and business partners as you try to make the right decisions for survival.

I’m working every day to keep a positive outlook for the future of my business, but I can also admit there is a crushing sadness in watching this one gasp for air.

I decided not to file for the Paycheck Protection Program, but I have read many reports regarding how small businesses and especially those owned by people of color are suffering devastating losses. Small business represents over 80% of all business and is the cornerstone of the U.S. economy.

Reportedly, when it came to the PPP loans, banks gave preference to the businesses they already had relationships with. Of course, this also left out many businesses owned by people of color who don’t have relationships with banks.

A 2018 Small Business Credit Survey, conducted by the 12 Federal Reserve banks, shows discrepancies in approvals for non-PPP loans. Bigger banks approve 60% of loans requested by white business owners, 57% of loans sought by Asian business owners, 50% of loans sought by Hispanic business owners and 29% sought by black business owners.

I get it. You are probably thinking, these folks need to create relationships, work harder to move out of their current living conditions, strive for better jobs and so on.

I need you to get this: The world was not set up for everyone to win. Policies and procedures created institutional racism long before any of us were on Earth, and this system of inequity will last well after we leave this Earth, if we don’t become part of the solution.

You’re a center of influence. There is someone you touch, even if it’s one person. How can you help this person think differently? Do you know people in positions who can create change? Are you doing what you can to leave this place better than you found it?

Remember, we are supposed to be all in this together.

