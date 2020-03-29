I often ask audiences what they think it will take to unite us as a nation. After a few answers like equity, equality or getting rid of bias, I give them my less-than-educated answer: Aliens! Yes, that’s correct.
They laugh, but I’m serious. It will take an alien invasion — a common goal — to bring us together. It must supersede race, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, socio-economic status, education, political beliefs and every other divider that humans have come to rely on for superiority over each other.
Well, the time has come. The alien is here. It doesn’t have antennas for eyes or fly around in a UFO, but it has invaded every area of the world with mass destruction and devastation.
This virus meets all the qualifications listed above. Its reps everyone. Nothing about you, from your race or education to your income level, can stop you from contracting it. Where you live is of no consequence. That cannot save you.
It is closing our schools, our businesses, our states and our countries. The financial devastation for the world is unprecedented.
There is a real sense of loss in the world right now. Loss of jobs, loss of freedom, loss of health and ultimately loss of lives. Many, many lives. My thoughts and prayers go out to those directly dealing with the death of loved ones due to COVID-19, and my soul is stirred by the many small business owners affected.
Despite it all, most days, I have hope because there is one thing that we can currently do to slow it down and contain its wrath:
Unify.
Now is the time to stand together and embrace a common goal with a mindset to help each other get through the fear, the uncertainty and the isolation. Let’s social distance together, collectively check on our elderly, seek ways to support small businesses and reach out to those who have lost loved ones.
As we worry about our current situation and what our new normal will be when this is all over, we can already begin to see positive changes in the unified results.
People are connecting. The time is over for discounting folk based upon personal belief systems. The pandemic is polarizing enough. We can finally fight something that we all agree needs to be eradicated. For clarity, it’s not Chinese and Asian Americans.
The cases of discrimination and violence toward these folk have skyrocketed. To think every Asian American we see is in some way responsible for coronavirus simply because it originated in China is about as ridiculous as blaming all black and African American folk for Ebola because it originated in Africa; or as insane as accusing all white people of being racist because their ancestors owned slaves. Come on, y’all, we are better than that.
Technology has been blamed for separating us as we look more to our devices for interaction instead of each other. Because of social distancing, it is now uniting us. People are going to church online, they are exercising together, having brunch and listening to music. Over 100,000 people joined celebrity DJ, D-Nice as he played music for hours. Celebrities, along with regular folk of all ages and demographics, danced together.
According to Eric Klinenberg, professor of sociology and director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University, “It (COVID-19) will force us to reconsider who we are and what we value, and, in the long run, it could help us rediscover the better version of ourselves.” I agree.
Tulsan Risha Grant owns a Diversity & Inclusion communications and consulting firm. She is a national speaker who conducts training seminars that focus on diversity, inclusion and bias. Contact her: https://rishagrant.com/contact/
