Nobody gets a pass!
This message is sometimes displayed during my presentations. After showing this slide recently, one of the attendees caught up with me later and said, “I know we shouldn’t give passes to people who say hateful stuff, but how do you deal with that when it’s older relatives who are set in their ways?”
As I spoke with her, it got me thinking. The holidays are upon us, and many of us may be dealing with family members whom we will have to tolerate during family dinners.
While some are trying to figure out what dish to bring to dinner, others are concerned about who they will be bringing to dinner.
Inviting someone you are dating or friends over for holiday dinners with family members who spew hurtful and hateful remarks amounts to lunacy. It’s easy for me to say, “Don’t give them a pass.” But I know it’s easier to just let them talk, ignore them and keep moving.
Except you can’t do that anymore.
The reason it’s lunacy is because we tend to think that because we (and the rest of the family) decide to ignore these relatives, that our friends and partners should as well. Reality check: Your friends and partners don’t love these people as you do. They don’t know the other sweet side of this person; and at this rate, they never will.
Before we walk in the house, we give our guests the warning: “Hey, don’t pay any attention to grandma, grandpa, certain aunts and uncles because they will say some crazy stuff.”
We have totally unprepared our guests for these interactions. And the warning sucks, because what is being said isn’t crazy — it’s racist, homophobic, sexist or xenophobic.
Let’s be honest, if your friends didn’t care so much about you, and your relatives were much younger, they would probably be more likely to throat punch these folks.
I know these relatives grew up in a different era, but that excuse doesn’t fly, either. It was hurtful then, and it’s hurtful now. I agree that some things take time, but these kinds of remarks need to be stopped immediately.
When you hear a relative say something out of line, handle it in the moment, or as soon as you can. Take them to another room and explain that the comment was hurtful.
Do it with grace, not anger. Speak with them gently, not with aggression. Show them love; don’t return the hate. Stay consistent in addressing it. The reward of humanity will extend much further than the holidays.
Some of you may be thinking, “Give it to them the same way they handed it out.” Unfortunately, that won’t move the needle.
There is some truth to the fact that they have been saying these things for a long time, in a world that once allowed it. While it must stop, I’m a firm believer in articulating any message in a way that it will be received positively, or you will never create change.
Here are some holiday tips for harmful relatives:
• If a family member makes a distasteful joke, instead of laughing, ask for an explanation. It’s hard to explain hatred, especially when you know others vigorously disagree. Then let them know the joke was derogatory.
• When a topic is brought up that you know will trigger this family member to begin disrespecting groups of people, you can kindly let everyone know that the topic isn’t appropriate to discuss. Then change the subject.
• Lastly, try having conversations with those family members before dinner to let them know who has been invited. Explain how their behavior will not only be hurtful to your guests but how it also embarrasses you and affects you negatively.
For those family members who don’t care — or are belligerent and won’t stop even when they know it’s hurtful and hateful — you may have to take a different approach. Consider revoking their invitation to dinner, or remove those you love from their presence. I’ll admit it’s a strong action that may cause you and others more stress, but it will send a strong message, also.
I know these aren’t easy conversations to have, but they are important. As you protect your friends and partners over the holidays, also remember that these family members may be around the younger children in the family throughout the year. They are learning unconscious biases through the bad behavior of these relatives. The little ones have no idea what is happening, because it is an unrecognizable part of their upbringing that will follow them well into adulthood.
Nobody gets a pass means that even if it seemingly takes forever, you can’t give up on educating people that everyone deserves common courtesy and respect. Happy Holidays.
