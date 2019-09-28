“We’re looking for the most qualified people.”
Before you read any further, take a few minutes and let that sink in. In the almost 25 years that I have worked in this field, I can say this statement is pervasive.
When I read the Sept. 21, Tulsa World article, “Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet picks criticized for lack of diversity,” I was not surprised to see the statement again — this time made by Chief of Staff Michael Junk. He said when the governor was filling the positions, he was looking for people who were the most qualified for the posts. This is a micro-aggression. It is offensive and irritating.
I hear a derivative of this statement during meetings and trainings regularly. When sitting in a meeting about a leadership program a couple of years ago, we were discussing how to get more diverse professionals in the program when the statement was made that they would have to lower the cost associated with the program.
As our unconscious biases play out in these situations, people seem to forget that we are talking about professional, educated people who make decent salaries. Most companies pay for their employees to go through these programs anyway; but even if they didn’t, these people would be able to pay their own way.
Stop leaning into the thought that the word “diverse” means uneducated, unskilled, poor people of color who can’t fill leadership positions or pay for professional development. In fact, diverse people have over $14 trillion dollars to spend in disposable income. This is money left over after bills are paid to do things like purchase products and services, join programs or donate to causes.
Let me back up. Micro-aggressions are those subtle comments that are usually said to people who fall into diverse categories. Diverse people find the comments offensive, but they are usually meant as a compliment by the offender. I notice it the most regarding people of color. Other general micro-aggressions are:
• “You’re so well-spoken or articulate.”
• “You’re a credit to your race.”
• “Women are so emotional.”
• “Can I touch your hair?”
• “I don’t see color.”
There are others.
If you took the time to think about the statement, “we are looking for the most qualified people,” you may be thinking, what’s wrong with it? All companies should be looking for the most qualified person to fill a position.
You would be correct if the statement weren’t following or preceding a question or thought about the lack of diversity. It implies that a diverse person cannot be the most qualified person to fill the position.
Over 50% of diverse individuals are not hired for positions, even with a degree. In some cases, they lose out to white people who only have a high school diploma. When will we level the playing field?
I don’t know anyone who wants a job simply because of their diversity. I’m sure there are some who would want to take advantage of that, but there are those kind of people in every race.
Diverse people want a chance to compete for the position with their education, skills, creativity and knowledge. If they are not the best person in that situation, then so be it. When you hire someone based solely on diversity, it puts the diverse person in an awkward situation because they didn’t get the position based on their skills.
No one should be hired or fired based upon their diversity. Remember, your company’s employees should reflect the communities they serve, and that includes state government.
In fact, they should be a leader in this regard as they represent all Oklahomans, not just the ones that resemble our Cabinet leaders.