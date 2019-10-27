Say the right thing or shut up!
This pretty much sums up how people feel about talking to those different from themselves, and that’s exactly what they do.
Sadly, as a society, people are getting meaner, more disrespectful and less understanding of one another. It’s unfortunate because the world is constantly changing. To that end, we are going to have to give each other grace as we move through it and gain understanding.
During an open discussion around diverse issues, someone wrote, “I feel like I can’t say anything because someone is always offended.” A lot of people nodded in agreement. As we discussed the comment, a woman admitted that she had written the statement because she has a child who is transgender.
She said, “When I had my baby, (it) was a little boy and now he has transitioned to a woman. The transition has been difficult for me, but I’m really trying. It just seems that everything I say offends her. I’m not allowed to ask questions or make mistakes. For almost 30 years, he was my son and almost instantly, I had to start referring to her as my daughter. I didn’t have time to adjust, so I don’t always say the right thing.”
Her story really touched my heart, because I could tell she was genuinely at a loss. I don’t pretend to be an expert in transgender issues, but it is a people issue and it is one that I hear quite often in many different stories.
A man who was a manager for a very large gas and energy company shared with me that he had stopped talking to his African American employees. As he talked, I was trying to wrap my head around that notion.
He explained that he had been trying to describe one of his African American female employees to another employee and said she was “a tall African American woman.” When the woman found out, she was furious because she wanted to be referred to as black. He was so upset about offending her or anyone that he shut down.
While I understood his apprehension, I told him that I was sure he had caused another, more serious, problem by not talking to his black employees. I was sure that they most likely thought he was racist or at the very least, had a disdain for them.
I asked him had she been a white woman in that situation, would he have stopped talking to all the white people. I knew the answer before he said it: “No.” He said he’d have felt comfortable discussing it with her. In this situation, they were both wrong and could have handled this differently.
Although, in this case, the black woman could have shown some grace. Before you start beating me up and emailing me about how gracious people of color constantly are, let me say I know and agree. I’m simply saying, we must start dealing with people as individuals and not making them representative of the entire group we “think” they belong to.
She could have easily told him that she preferred to be called black, and he could have had the same conversation with her that he would have had with the white woman. Instead, neither showed the other grace. It is these kinds of reactions that shut genuine people down on both sides.
We have to give each other grace!
As transgender people transition, people will make mistakes using pronouns, especially those who have known them their entire life. There is a lot of new language, behavior and etiquette to learn regarding gender. There is gender expression, gender identity, gender fluidity, non-binary gender among others.
I mess up constantly and I do this for a living! I use the word guys when I’m talking to a group of men and women, but it’s not to be disrespectful toward women (I am a woman.). It is because it is a habit. Give me grace.
We are all human. We will all make mistakes. As sure as you are reading this, one day you will say or do something hurtful or offensive to another person. You will need grace or forgiveness. Freely give others grace so it will be abundantly available when you might need it.
Featured video