Eastern Oklahoma will be at marginal risks for hail, up to nickel-sized, and high winds as numerous showers move through the state.
Small storms were ongoing early Wednesday but forecast to dissipate throughout the morning.
Severe storms are forecast to move early Wednesday evening through western Oklahoma. The storms will continue east but weaken over time. Any storms that do maintain into eastern Oklahoma are forecast to pose a limited risk for severe weather, primarily west of U.S. 75, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
The primary severe weather threat Wednesday evening in northeast Oklahoma will be locally strong winds.
Potential for severe thunderstorms will persist through Sunday. Friday and Saturday will also see the potential for heavy rain.
Wednesday temperatures are forecast to reach into the high 70s in the region before falling to overnight lows in the mid 60s.